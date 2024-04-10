Aotea halfback Ethan Roswall feeds forwards Gene Ropoama and Jon Tuikoro from a maul.

Under strength because of a run of injuries, Aotea Rugby seniors took on the front runners in the Hawke’s Bay Premier competition Havelock North at Rugby Park.

Their opponents were bursting with Hawke’s Bay representatives and even an All Black, Gareth Evans.

Even at the end, led by Captain Gene Ropoama, the Aotea forwards threatened the Havelock North line.

The locals were able to field a big forward pack with the likes of Captain Gene Ropoama and Vito Peato leading the charge supported by a large sprinkling of talented juniors who played their hearts out and tackled strongly.

Havelock North backed up good ball retention with classy passing.

Havelock North however were a well-drilled team basing their game on accurate lineout and maul play to launch multiple attacks through a potent backline often ending out on the touchline with overlaps and tries. The fact that only three of their 11 tries were converted speaks volumes.

A huge crowd came to watch the game, and cars filled every space around the ground leaving the visitor supporters in the grandstand to encourage their team.

Slick Aotea backs (Hoera Stephenson, Sam Jones and Kempa Kopua) made good use of limited opportunities on attack.

The game was a spectacle but by no means one-sided, Aotea conceding five tries in the first half and only six in the second as the locals persisted in defence until the final whistle.

With games at Rugby Park in the next two weeks, players returning from injury, and the younger ones gaining in confidence and crowd support, Aotea can look to build.

Last week they won the second half which means coach Jearrad Stephenson has potential to work with. One game is the local derby with Waipukurau.

