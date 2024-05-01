Anzac Bridge service honours those who served in the air force

Wing Commander Heather Peart had to battle the wind as she gave her speech at the service at Anzac Bridge, Kaiparoro.

Anzac Day is a day when “we as a country come together” recognising the service of all New Zealanders who serve in the military, says Wing Commander Heather Peart.

Nine men and women who lost their lives in World War I and II are named on the Anzac Bridge at Kaiparoro, their names called out in a roll call at every service.

“[Those] whose names are etched here will never be forgotten because of your efforts to maintain the bridge and keep their memories alive,” Peart says.

Pipers greet people as they walk toward Anzac Bridge for the Anzac service at Kaiparoro.

The formal part of the service, which was made challenging by a strong, cold wind, was led by Lieutenant Colonel Martin Dransfield and included the Ode of Remembrance, recited in both Māori and English, as well as the laying of wreaths.

Lieutenant Colonel Martin Dransfield was master of ceremonies at the service.

Major Tim Cocks and Private Jasper Burkhart recite the ode in English and in Māori.

Relatives of those named on the bridge were also invited to lay sprigs of rosemary, which has a “special significance” as it grows wild across the Gallipoli Peninsula, Dransfield says.

ATC 21 Squadron marches on the bridge during the service at Anzac Bridge, Kaiparoro.

Members of the ATC 21 Squadron marched to stand on the bridge and at the flagpoles and students from Rathkeale College and St Matthew’s Collegiate led the singing of the national anthem.

Peart, who has served in East Timor as part of a United Nations peacekeeping mission, flown helicopters in Antarctica and flown search and rescue missions, spoke of the theme for the service this year, honouring those who served in the Royal New Zealand Air Force.

This included those who began training in NZ but served in the Royal Air Force.

“One of those was pilot officer Ted Kewley,” Peart says, telling guests and dignitaries, which included MPs Mike Butterick and Kieran McAnulty, that Kewley had joined the airforce in NZ but became a Lancaster bomber pilot in the RAF.

“At the age of 25 his aircraft was shot down over Germany, with the loss of all on board.

“We pay tribute to him as the only one of the nine on Anzac Bridge who served in the airforce.”

Peart spoke of her grandfather, who served in World War I in the trenches in France.

“He survived being gassed and shelled but the gas damaged his lungs and he had difficulty breathing for the rest of his life.”

Her father’s three brothers also served in the airforce during World War II, with one uncle going on to serve in the RAF.

He flew spitfires in North Africa, Burma and India and was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross.

“He also lived and worked in terrible conditions, at times he slept in ditches. He suffered from dysentery, dengue fever and jungle sores and he lost a huge amount of weight.”

By the time he returned home, he weighed 50kg, looking more like a scarecrow than a war hero.

Peart says service people today feel the same sense of service and commitment to NZ as those who have served in the past.

“Their sense of service is in keeping with the sacrifices of all those who have served throughout NZ’s history.

“That is why Anzac Day is so important. It is a day when we as a country come together to recognise the service of all New Zealanders, from those serving today to those who served more than 100 years ago.

“It serves as a reminder of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in serving NZ.

“And it reinforces that we as a country should be proud of our willingness to help others and endure hardship when the need arises.”



