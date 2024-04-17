A letter from Cairo - Newspaper report captures a Cairo reunion in 1943

A reunion of troops at Soud’s Restaurant in Cairo in 1943, featuring many Dannevirke soldiers�.

A News From The Past item in the Dannevirke News has in itself become newsworthy thanks to local resident Kevin Jameson who provided to the Bush Telegraph the original which was sent from Cairo by Art Carr in a letter home in 1943.

It features and names a huge number of Dannevirke local servicemen, many of whom returned from World War II and contributed greatly to the post-war growth of the town.

Art Carr’s letter described the evening in which he said “During the evening piano items were rendered by a well-known Dannevirke personality Ken Hicks which certainly carried the minds of most of the gathering back to the pleasant days or rather nights at a “bop Hop” or the Hunt or Golf club balls.”

While most of the content was lost Art adds: “Finally the reunion came to an end a little after 11pm - for Cairo’s amusements finish early these days - so amidst much hand shaking and farewelling we bade adieu to our many old friends and made promises that it would not be long before we met again to do some serious talking about the town which is ever upper most in our minds.”

The letter concludes “An autographed menu and a flashlight photo will retain a record of many very pleasant memories of the first and we hope the last reunion of Dannevirke men away from their homes during the Second World War.”







