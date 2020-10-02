

Former world heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker is in Hawke's Bay this weekend to inspire the next generation to be enabled and active members of the community.

He partnered up with the Hawke's Bay Youth Trust and Giants Boxing to host a skills session at the Hawke's Bay Sports Park on Friday and a boxing tournament at the Giants Academy in Hastings on Saturday.

Parker said he was more than happy to come down to sunny Hawke's Bay and help out with the work the trust and Giants are doing.

"Helping the kids, not only in boxing but in life, setting them up to have jobs," the 28-year-old said, noting the Giants were like a big family.

Parker said it was good to see boxing being well received in Hawke's Bay, with people starting to recognise the values behind the sport and everything that goes into it.

"There's respect, there's discipline, there's structure, and I think you can translate that from boxing into everyday life."

He said getting more boxing programmes into schools is key to growing the sport further nationwide.

That way the sport could be introduced to more children, rather than how currently they need a pre-existing interest in the sport to go and seek out a club.





Youth Trust founder Craig McDougall said they were buzzing and humbled to have someone like Parker support their work.

"The primary goal of the Giants is to build confidence in these young people, and to allow them to strive to achieve the life they want for themselves," he said.

"A huge part of that work is connecting young men and women with positive role models that inspire and enable their journey."

The Giants have about 140 members, while the trust also runs local school programmes for more than 200 children per year.

They are looking to expand services for 2021 to meet surging boxing interest from around Hawke's Bay.