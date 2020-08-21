Hawke's Bay Today editor Craig Cooper talks to Hawke's Bay Rugby Union CEO Jay Campbell about the season ahead in what has been an extraordinary 2020 so far.

Come game day at McLean Park, it's all hands on deck for the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union staff.

CEO Jay Campbell marvels at the commitment from all staff.

"It is not uncommon for every staff member to be working before the game, from coaches to academy managers to back office staff, everyone's in it together.

"As I often say when we are busy loading beers in chillers 'I bet you [New Zealand Rugby Union CEO] Steve Tew doesn't do this before a test match','' jokes Campbell.

"We are all in it together and we work really hard to make sure that we are a tight-knit group both off and on the field."

Born in the Bay, Campbell regards his role as a privilege. And a big part of that is the Magpie squad's unique fans.

"Without them we don't exist. So for us, everything we do, every decision we make, the fan needs to be reflected in that decision.''

"I get blown away every time I travel when we are playing away games and see people in their black and white jersey.

"They may not have lived here for 40 or 50 years but they are still staunchly Hawke's Bay, they are staunchly Magpie."

"They are a very passionate bunch of people and I think that is what makes us unique in the provincial union landscape around New Zealand."

"I can't thank our commercial partners enough, they have been absolutely amazing.''

It would be remiss of any rugby CEO to not acknowledge sponsors in 2020, given it has been a challenging year in multiple ways.

Campbell's gratitude is genuine and sincere.

"We have over 150 sponsors and they have been vital in what we are about to do this year.

"From Total Oil, our principal sponsor, through to all of our various sponsors, right down to the guys who take our seasonal tickets and our season members and fans.

"I can't thank our commercial partners enough; they have been absolutely amazing.

"In times like this where lots of small and medium-size businesses are hurting, many have gone to their pockets and they have provided us with funding which is going to help us get through this year.''

Covid-19 allowing and the rugby gods willing, that year will focus on the Mitre 10 Cup competition, and a Magpies squad bustling with potential, much of it young, and home-grown.

A strategy to invest in local talent straight out of predominantly Hastings Boys' High School three years ago means those players are now in their third season, which brings with it performance expectations from coaches, and fans.

Campbell has no doubt the young players will kick on to greater things.

"They are ready to rip into it and I am really looking for to seeing how those young men start performing both at this [Mitre 10 Cup] stage and at Super rugby level over the next couple of years."

Campbell can't wait to see the Magpies take the field in what he firmly believes is the best "little stadium" in New Zealand.

"It [the surface] is conducive to fantastic running rugby, which is the Magpie way. But also it is close to the action, fans can come in, they can feel the energy.

"There is nothing better at half time when the Magpies are going well and the whole crowd gets up and claps them through.

"With a little bit of luck and with fans at McLean Park yelling them [the team] home, I think that 2020 will be a year that we can remember in years to come."