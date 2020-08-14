

Hastings District Council has agreed to waive sports fees and charges for a season in response to requests from a number of codes for relief funding.

The waiver, which does not include tournament fees or charges for commercial activities, will be issued for one season for each code.

HDC public spaces and building assets manager Colin Hosford said many sports clubs and park users have suffered financially due to reduced income streams as a result of Covid-19.

"Council has made the decision to have zero charges on the basis and expectation that the regional sports organisations, who manage the park bookings on behalf of the codes, will pass on the savings to Hastings-based clubs," he said.

Hosford said regional sports organisations and sporting clubs, who were informed about the decision this week, were asked to update council on how the benefits of the zero charges were being shared with sporting codes on behalf of Hastings ratepayers.