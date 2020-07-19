

Thirsty Whale Napier City Rovers coach Bill Robertson has labelled a disappointing 5-4 loss to Lower Hutt as a "great lesson" for a young side.

Rovers were up 3-0 after 15 minutes only to be run over top of by a Lower Hutt City AFC team stacked with Phoenix youth on Sunday.

The game was shifted to a Park Island outer field after Bluewater Stadium lived up to its name, sodden in the weekend rain.

Robertson said the game had given a youthful side a chance to shine, but the result showed the inconsistencies that come with that too.

James Mack, centre, gets hugs from his team after scoring early. Photo / Paul Taylor

"Overall the game was a close one but I think by the end of the game they [Lower Hutt] deserved to win - they were just a bit more clinical than us.

"It's a great lesson for the players."