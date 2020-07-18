Taradale v Tech

It was a big day at Tareha Reserve as Taradale took on a Altherm Window Solutions Napier Technical side who were intent on spoiling Taradale captain Andrew Gardner's milestone 200th appearance for the Maroons. But it was Gardner who took home the spoils scoring two tries in the last minutes of the match to seal the win for Taradale which was a real arm wrestle until then played in challenging conditions.

Tech had the prominent wind at their backs during the first half which saw them hard on attack for long periods through the first quarter of the game but unable to capitalise making mistakes with the slippery ball but taking penalties when opportunities were presented to kick a goal.

Taradale did well to work their way up the field and off the back of a dominant scrum 5m from the Tech line Iakopo Mapu was the beneficiary to pick the ball up and score. Taradale were quick to again score back to back with an impressive burst from the back of a ruck by loose head prop Lolani Faleiva who showed a great turn of pace for a big man to score from half way which had the Taradale faithful cheering from the sidelines.

Tech sustained period of attack but just couldn't crack the Taradale line until hardworking hooker Teremoana Joel was the recipient of a good driving maul to cross the line which enabled Tech to take the lead into half time 16-15.

As the rain set in, the lights were turned on in the second half leading into a real tussle with Taradale dominating the territory but like Tech during the first half were unable to score.

Taradale made some key substitutions which added good impact and would ultimately influence the outcome of the game as they tested tired legs in the muddy conditions. With six minutes to go Taradale finally cracked the Tech line though a couple of good carries and a pick and go through Magpies prop Namatahi Waa who had put in a mountain of work all day.

Taradale soon after sealed the win with the man of the moment Gardner the recipient of a turnover and run in to the corner and slide in to score. In a replay Gardner again chased a kick and cleaned up some messy ball right to score on full time to the cheers of the home crowd.

Tech manager Cyril Whitburn was proud of his troops following the final whistle but said they spent too much time in their territory during the second half which would always be tough in the conditions.

Whitburn picked out number 8 Hannon Brighouse who was industrious all day, prop Tim Farrell with some strong carries and hooker Joel who was outstanding in the Tech pack.

Taradale coaches Tim Combs and Boyd Carswell were thrilled with the outcome.

"We have emphasised patience heading into this game and the team showed this pulling away in the last few minutes against a tough Tech team really who turned up for the occasion," Carswell said.

He was thrilled with effort players made adding impact off bench and the ability to finish strong. Props Faleiva and Waa had impressed on both attack and defence. Loose forward Josh Eden-Whaitiri was another of note and was and of course Gardner who would have enjoyed a hot shower and well-deserved celebrations on his big day.

Final score Taradale 32 – Tech 16

Napier Old Boys Marist v Napier Pirates

Napier Old Boys Marist's ability to play the game at speed and off load in all areas of the park saw them comfortably beat Napier Pirates at Tremain Field.

NOBM skipper Chris Johnson had an outstanding game with powerful carries and a huge defence effort, while fellow loose forward Will Tremain had his best shift in the green and blue jersey since returning from a serious shoulder injury.

NOBM coach Craig Gowler, while stoked to see his team perform so well in the difficult conditions, commended Pirates by saying "it was great to see both teams trying to play positive footy in such trying conditions".

Others to join Johnson on Gowlers MVP list was tighthead James Holbrook and replacement loose forward Matt Gardner. For Pirates, experienced front rower Matt Martin continues to impress while diminutive winger Kyle Cornelissen showed plenty of enthusiasm.

Pirates manager Derek Paenga agreed that NOBM adapted to the conditions better before singling out young Pirates front rower Ethan Webby as his side's MVP "who toiled all day and put in a solid around display".

He was also quick to mention young premier reserves player Kris Canterbury for playing two full games "firstly for the reserves then backing up again for the premiers".

Final score Napier Old Boys Marist 49 Napier Pirates 0



Clive v MAC

It took a colossal second half effort for Andrew Clark Tremains Clive to come from behind to beat MAC at Farndon Park. For the hosts, captain and midfielder Sebastian Visinia was outstanding on a game not conducive to running rugby while forwards Etu Tuanaki and Peterea Hakiwai impressed in the close quarters.

For MAC, promising prop Paula Latu again shone in a losing side, carrying hard and defending well in the tough conditions while his scrummaging continues to improve as he tore into his opposites at scrum time.

MAC head coach, Mutu Ngarimu lamented that this was the "fourth very close match this season and hopefully we can turn these narrow losses into wins with four more games remaining."

Final score Clive 14 MAC 11

Central v Havelock North

Northfuels Central rebounded from their thrashing at the hands of NOBM last week to completely outclass Havelock North on their club day at Central Park in Waipukurau coming away with a deserved victory.

While the entire central side stepped up and played well, young forwards Will Gunson, Frank Lochore and Finau Nimatasau were ones to impress and James Logan was outstanding in the central backline.

Havelock North manager Richard Kinnear was complimentary of the hosts saying "Central played with a huge amount of passion and played to the conditions far better than us and we were simply outplayed on their club day".

Kinnear's MVP's included Jessie Paewai "who defended well" in the backline while Joe Walding-Karaitiana "worked tirelessly in the forwards" on a day to forget for the Villagers.

Final score Central 22 Havelock North 0.

Hastings v Tamatea

Auto Super Shops Hastings Rugby and Sports manager James Rosenberg was stoked to get the 5 points against a spirited Tamatea side as they were made to work hard for their 64-5 win. Rosenberg said "the tough wet conditions made for a stop start game but it improved as it went on and our reserves made a big impact when they entered the game. And "Tamatea showed plenty of fight with only 13 players for 60 minutes". Flanker Fale Matamata, prop Angus McGuire and Magpies midfielder Neira Fomai all made Rosenbergs MVP List.

For Tamatea hooker Ngaiwi Hepi and flanker Jordan Cox both impressed and never stopped trying on a tough day at the office for Tamatea.