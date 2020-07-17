

Taradale captain Andrew "Red" Gardner is set to play his 200th premier game for Taradale when they take on Altherm Windows Napier Tech at Tareha park on Saturday

Gardner will also be captaining the side for the 164th time.

"Yeah it's crept up on me a bit has the 200," the 30-year-old builder said.

"You don't set out to break any records or anything and I've been pretty fortunate not to have experienced any serious injuries so I guess you'd say I've been lucky.

Taradale's Andrew Gardner losing a lineout contest in 2019. Photo File

"But I'm proud to play 200 for this club which means a lot to me and my family but at the end of the day, it's about playing with your mates and performing well as a team as we keep improving each week with another tough one on Saturday."

The loosie, who was born and raised in Gisborne, started following Taradale while at school. His brothers represented the club and it was the only side he ever wanted to play for.

Taradale coach Tim Combs, who has known Gardner since he arrived at the club in 2009, said it hadn't always been an easy role for Red.

"I can remember when he first took over as captain at just 21, Taradale had enjoyed a very successful period, but with a lot of the senior players retiring Red was given the responsibility of leading a very young and inexperienced team.

"But he never once complained or shirked the responsibility and his natural character of leading by example quickly came to the fore. He's just such a tough rooster both physically and mentally who always holds the highest personal standards that can't help but inspire the other boys around him."

Hawke's Bay Rugby chief executive Jay Campbell said Red epitomised "all that is good about club rugby".

"Loyal, tough and uncompromising on the field and hugely respected and admired by everyone off it," Campbell added.

"To play 200 games for one club is a hell of an achievement but to lead them in the majority of these just shows Red's standing at Taradale. And while he is a humble bloke and will want minimal fuss made, Red, his family and all of the Taradale rugby club should be very proud of this outstanding achievement."

While only 30 years young and not contemplating retirement any time soon, Gardner has ruled out trying to emulate his namesake and ex Napier Old Boys Marist and Hawke's Bay lock Alan Gardiner, who played more than 300 premier games.

"I'm not that sure the missus will let me continue on for that long," he quipped in reference to fiancée Olivia.

While he's never represented the Magpies in a first-class match, he has played three non-first class matches for a Magpies XV, represented HB in Sevens and was a member of the very successful HB Development side that toured Australia in 2011.

Up until he recently made himself unavailable for further representative honours, he was the backbone, and generally captain, of the HB Development team. Gardner also represented Poverty Bay in the Heartland Championship in 2012.

In Saturday's feature match Clive host a MAC side sure to be smarting after being well beaten by HRS last weekend. The riversiders with dynamic new midfield back Lolagi Visinia leading the way will need to be at their very best to ensure they remain in the race for a semifinal berth.

In other matches NOBM host Napier Pirates at Tremain field; Tamatea host Hastings at Bill Matheson Park while Havelock North head to Waipukurau to take on Central Rugby and Sports after being walloped by Taradale in last weekend's top of the table clash.

All fixtures kick off at 3pm.