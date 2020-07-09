Napier City Rovers goalkeeper Oscar Mason made an unexpected debut in what could be his first and last game for the club.

The 15-year-old, who replaced first choice keeper Richard Gillespie because of illness in the second half, became the youngest player to play for Rovers this season.

Mason, who had been on the bench for the opening three games of the Central League season, helped guide Napier City Rovers to a 2-1 victory over Miramar Rangers AFC at Bluewater Stadium on Sunday.

But, the young shot stopper, who said the debut was completely unexpected, is due to leave the club after their next game.

"The first-choice keeper was sick, so he had to come off. I really wasn't expecting to come off the bench at all," he said.

"I got quite nervous when I got told. But I came and slid out to make a save and that calmed me down - then I got into it."

The Napier-born teenager is due to move to Auckland after their match at North Wellington United on July 11.

The 15-year-old is due to move to Auckland to play for Central United and Auckland Grammar first XI. Photo / Paul Taylor

"I went to Napier Boys' High School, but I'm moving up to Auckland Grammar next term to get more specific goalkeeper coaching," he said.

Advertisement

"It gives me the opportunity to play in front of the New Zealand Under-17 coaches every week to try and get a call-up for qualifiers and then the World Cup in 2021."

Mason will be plying his trade for Central United and Auckland Grammar first XI.

Still in his first season at Napier City Rovers, the 15-year-old said the decision to move up north was hard, but one he hopes will help his international career.

"I was at Napier Marist Football Club last year, but I was only able to train with their first team as I wasn't old enough to play senior football," he said.

"Moving to Auckland will help me get specific goalkeeper training every week and get in front of the right people every game I play.

"My family will be staying in Hawke's Bay and I will board up there so it won't be easy. But international football has always been a goal of mine."

The current Napier City Rovers number 21, who played for Napier Marist since the age of 5, said while football runs in his family, he is the first to play between the sticks.

"My dad played for Taradale and my brother plays in Hamilton, but my brother's a striker and my dad is a midfielder, so I'm not sure where the goalkeeping comes from."

Advertisement

After two goals from Rovers' JC Mack, Napier City Rovers moved up to second in the league – three points off Western Suburbs.

Rovers travel to Alex Moore Park, Wellington, to face North Wellington United at 2.30pm on Saturday.