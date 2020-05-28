For the third time Hawke's Bay kayaker Aimee Fisher has been crowned the region's sportsperson of the year.

At the 2020 Forsyth Barr Hawke's Bay Sports Awards held on Thursday night, Fisher backed up her titles in 2016 and 2018 and is now tied for most overall titles alongside powerlifter, Derek Pomana who claimed 1994, 95 and 97 awards.

The Olympic paddler and former Karamu High School student was a finalist alongside All Black Brad Weber, national ski slalom and giant slalom champion Piera Hudson and 275-cap Black Stick Shea McAleese in the Hawke's Bay Today Senior Sportsperson of the Year category.

The 2020 event was held online for the first time ever due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but winners were able to attend virtually, on the Sport Hawke's Bay Facebook and YouTube pages. The awards presentation was hosted by leading sport television identity Laura McGoldrick.

In total 51 individuals, sport teams and clubs contested 14 categories during the evening.

Forsyth Barr investment adviser Matt Carney congratulted Fisher on her "trifecta of wins".

"We are proud to continue our involvement with the awards, despite that challenges of not have a gala awards dinner."

Canoe Polo was recognised for an outstanding 12 months which saw the sport develop a world-class facility at the Mitre10 Regional Sports Park. Kelly Hepburn, Canoe Polo Chair claimed the Sportsground.co.nz Administrator of the Year, while Canoe Polo was announced as the Nimon and Sons Sport Organisation of the Year.

The hotly contested EIT Junior Sportsperson of the Year was again claimed by up and coming hockey star, New Zealand Black Stick Olivia Shannon.

Sport Hawke's Bay general manager, commercial, Ryan Hambleton, said the 2020 awards was one to remember. "It was important for the team at Sport Hawke's Bay to recognise some of the outstanding sportspeople, volunteers, coaches and organisations in the region," he said

"With world champions through to nationally recognised volunteers, sport in Hawke's Bay is in a healthy state but continues to face uncertainty due to the impact of Covid-19."

List of winners:

Sportsground.com Administrator of the Year

Kelly Hepburn (Canoe Polo)

Nimon & Sons Sport Organisation of the Year

Canoe Polo Hawke's Bay

Zeelandt Brewery Grassroots Club of the Year

Taradale Rugby and Sports

Three Wise Birds Innovation in Sport

Basketball Ignite

Brebner Print Official of the Year

Lee Erskine (Hockey)

Kennedy Park Resort Napier Masters Sportsperson of the Year

Michael O'Leary (Athletics)

Vidal Estate Coach of the Year

Ben Bennett, (Kayak Racing)

The Hits People's Choice

Kimiora Poi (Netball)

Glenn Cook Technologies Lifetime Contribution to Sport

Alan Blewett (Hockey), Alani Samia (Volleyball), David Black (Cricket), Graeme Ward (Surf Lifesaving)

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi incorporated Impact on Maori Sport

Outkast Sport

Stirling Sports Junior Sports Team of the Year

Hastings Boys' High School 1st XV

EIT Junior Sportsperson of the Year

Olivia Shannon (Hockey)

Paladin Disabled Sportsperson of the Year

Guy Harrison (Athletics, Badminton, Golf)

Tremains Senior Sports Team of the Year

Thirsty Whale Napier City Rovers

Hawke's Bay Today Senior Sportsperson of the Year

Aimee Fisher (Kayak Racing)

Forsyth Barr Hawke's Bay Sportsperson of the Year

Aimee Fisher (Kayak Racing)