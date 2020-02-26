Contracted Hurricanes midfielder Danny Toala is one of three Hawke's Bay rugby players in the Canes under-20 team to take on the Blues under-20s in Saturday's McLean Park curtainraiser.

Second five-eighth Toala and lock Liam Mitchell have both been selected as over-age wildcards. The other Bay players are new Central hooker, 2019 New Zealand Schools rep Ben Strang, and 2019 and 2018 world champion New Zealand Secondary Schools sevens player Latrell Ah Kiong who are both expected to get game time off the bench.

Wellington-based former Napier Boys' High School hooker and 2018 New Zealand Schools rep Tyrone Thompson will start. Manawatu-based first five-eighth, Stu Cruden, a Taradale age group product, will also be on the Canes subs bench.

Aidan Morgan, a member of the King's College side Ah Kiong's Hastings Boys' High School side beat 27-14 in last year's National Top Four final, will start at first five-eighth, Manawatu's Drew Wild will start at fullback and Scots College product Ethan Webster-Nonu, a son of former All Black Ma'a Nonu, will start on the left wing.

Openside flanker Josh Southall will captain the hosts. Southall, Thompson and blindside flanker Taine Plumtree, a son of former Magpies forward and former Canes coach John Plumtree, spent the last 10 weeks training with the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes recruitment and development manager, Darren Larsen, said the team has a good spread of talent.

"We have some of New Zealand's finest young rugby players in this team. It'll be a fantastic sight for footy fans looking for something to do on Saturday."

The Hurricanes under-20 team for Saturday's 2.05pm curtainraser to the Hurricanes match against the Sunwolves is:

Drew Wild, Roderick Solo, Josiah Maraku, Danny Toala, Ethan Webster-Nonu, Aidan Morgan, Isaac Bracewell, Iona Apineru, Josh Southall (captain), Taine Plumtree, Liam Mitchell, Hugo Plummer, Luke Chisolm, Tyrone Thompson, Niko Manaena. Substitutes: Ben Strang, Joseph Gavigan, Flyn Yates, Ofa Tauatevalu, Sam Smith, Lattrell Ah Kiong, Stu Cruden, Kienan Higgins.