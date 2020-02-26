

For Hastings professional golfer Daniel Pearce reality is a daily dart through a ranchslider door but that doesn't mean he hasn't got neither the time nor inclination to step back into a world of escapism.

Sure, well before Pearce tees up on the manicured mounds of expectation at the 101st New Zealand Open from Thursday he's mindful of how fortunate he is to be able to compete in the country's most prominent tournament in the code and still be able to pursue a building apprenticeship.

But, apart from harbouring a desire to be a Kiwi contender for the title at the Millbrook Resort and The Hills in Queenstown, the 31-year-old father of two will subconsciously want to claim the $1 million hole-in-one prize on the 18th hole of the resort course on the final two days.

"A hole in one is one of those lucky shots so it's not like you can stand on the tee and make yourself hole it," says Pearce, who caught a flight from Auckland on Monday after attending a wedding there.

Amateurs also are in contention for the $250,000 prize money if they ace the par 3 hole while five charities will divide the remaining Sky Sport Supporting Charities Hole-in-One spoils. The charities are Habitat for Humanity, the New Zealand Golf Foundation, the Bruce Grant Youth Trust, St Johns Queenstown and the HUHA (Helping You Help Animals) Australian Bushfire Relief.

Daniel Pearce, reading a lie at another tourney, is happy with the way his putter is humming after winning the Wainui Pro-am. Photo / Photosport

"Sure, it's exciting to have that opportunity but you've just got to hit a good shot and hope because if it goes in early then it'll be like winning Lotto," says Pearce with a chuckle. "You can go buy a Lotto ticket but that doesn't mean you're going to win it."

He suspects he has played in every tournament since turning professional in 2012 so he'll be "stoked" to win it.

"It'd be incredible for the charities and incredible for our financial gains as well so it'll be amazing in all regards but if it happens, it happens and if it doesn't ... "

He says the 18th hole isn't long but a water hazard around it can tug on the conscience a little but he has claimed a couple of birdies on it.

"Although the water isn't in your way it's there so it's more of a mental challenge that hole than anything."

Winning the Waihi pro-am was no rounds of chance last weekend. Pearce came from behind with a second-round 10-under score to reveal character.

He has been driving the ball off the tee pretty solidly and his putter coming along nicely but he hopes to tidy up his chipping a little, especially with his wedges.

Pearce finds himself on a different plane to when he had embarked on a professional career purely because he isn't trying to tame the fairways as much as he used to before peaking for the NZ Open.

"I guess I'm a little under prepared but I have been playing as much competitive golf as I can so it's a little more challenging when you haven't been playing so much leading into a big event like this."

Regardless of that, he is looking forward to the great days in the south.

He can see merit in the adage that less is more, considering golf can be physically quite demanding on one's physical constitution. Putting the body through a range of unnatural twists and turns often demands a mental power surge to ensure the processes complete the spin-dry cycle for the desired consistency.

"You need time to step back to do other things and spend time with the family, and what not, to refresh the mind and body so it [playing and practising fewer times] can definitely be a good thing," he says.

Pearce was at the NZ Open venues shortly after New Year and he had encountered a lot more rain than the region normally got so how the courses play will be conditional to the elements since then.

"I'm expecting it to be a lot more rough around than normal so if there is then it certainly makes it more premium hitting the ball well off the tees to keep the ball in play otherwise you can get into a bit of trouble."

He prefers to have a longer rough which will put him in a better stead than rivals who tend to extend more to flirt with straying from the straight and narrow.

Pearce sends the titanium projectiles into orbit anywhere between 280m to 300m which puts him up there with the big-hitting blokes.

He's indebted to his employers, Sam Lamborn who runs Dundeal Building Ltd, for enabling him to simmer golf on the backburner while he carves a niche in the trade.

"He's an absolute legend in allowing me to work and then also get away to play golf."

Wife Sarah Pearce, with then newly born baby Lola Joyce in 2017, earns her hubby's kudos for running the show at home while he keeps his golfing aspirations alive. Photo / file

He salutes wife Sarah who takes everything else in her stride, including the demanding task of nurturing their children, Lola, 3, and 1-year-old Frankie.

"[She's] an amazing part of all I do and in allowing me to get away and she takes care of the kids and doing all the things she's doing so she's an incredible woman."

Teenager Jimmy Zheng, of Auckland, and Matthew McLean, of Christchurch, join experienced Wellington course superintendent Adam Church as amateurs to make the muster for the NZ Open. It'll be Church's second stint. New Zealand Maori Championship Owen Lloyd, of Te Marua, also benefits.

The invitation gesture from NZ Golf is an attempt to boost growth among Maori amateurs. A powhiri will be held at Millbrook to acknowledge the importance of the occasion. The NZ Maori Golf Association also has planned a formal ceremony for Lloyd who'll be clad in a korowai called Te Ati a-toa.

In another first time, golfers with a disability will compete for the inaugural New Zealand All Abilities Championship.

Twenty-four golfers will tee up at Jacks Point and The Hills on Friday and Saturday. A cut will be made for the final round with the leading six to play at Millbrook Resort on Sunday.

The golfers will lead the field out on the final day's play, playing the same course from the same tees and under the same conditions as the NZ Open Championship players.