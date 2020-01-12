Hawke's Bay solobike rider Bradley Wilson-Dean won a fourth consecutive national title despite racing with a broken collarbone in Invercargill on Saturday night.

"I was struggling with that injury all weekend as it was really sore. Hopefully I can get it sorted soon," Wilson-Dean explained.

Despite the injury Wilson-Dean, 25, won all five of his heats as well as the final in the 18-rider championship at Oreti Park Speedway. Cantabrian Andy Aldridge was second and Aucklander Ryan Terry-Daley third.

"It was pretty cool to win down here as I won my first national title here four years ago. I've also contracted to Invercargill this season and I've got a couple of sponsors down here so it was good to win in front of them," Wilson-Dean said.

He pointed out Terry-Daley has finished third three years in a row and the podium was the same as it was two years ago in the event.

"It was a shame Jake Turner fell off on the third lap in the final otherwise he could have been second," Wilson-Dean said.

The former Karamu High School student wants to beat the record of 10 national titles set by Great Britain's Jason Bunyan eight seasons ago.

"Larry Ross of Canterbury had the record of nine titles before Jason won 10. My goal is to bring that record back to a Kiwi," Wilson-Dean added.

Last month Wilson-Dean, who has division one and division two contracts to return to in the United Kingdom in March, won his fourth consecutive New Zealand Grand Prix title.

Meanwhile Rotorua builder Mike King won the 46-car Alexander Electric New Zealand Streetstock Championship which ended at Meeanee on Saturday night. King, 33, qualified third in his group on Friday night and with two seconds and a fifth placing in his three heats on Saturday night won the title by three points from clubmate and defending champion Chris Shingleton. Last year's 2NZ Brenden Gooch of Gisborne was a further four points back in third place.

"This has been a long time coming. I've been in the class since 2001 and this is my first time on the podium at the nationals," King said.

He has no plans to try another class in the wake of his success.

"As long as Dad keeps racing I will stay in this class. This is a huge family affair for us," King said referring to his father Alan who has raced in the class since 1988 and finished 12th in the championship 30 points behind his son.

Of the six Hawke's Bay qualifiers for the championship Hawke's Bay champion Darren Melling had the best chance of winning the title. The former 3NZ was first equal on points with King and was racing in third place with two laps remaining when his left rear wheel collapsed.

His DNF in this race meant heat winner Ben Yeoman did the best of the host track qualifiers with an eighth placing. Melling was 11th, Tim Towler, a son of 2005 runner-up Bill Towler, was 16th, last year's 3NZ Brent Redington, who won his group on Friday night, was 19th, Ben Darroch, the son of 1988 fifth placegetter Tony Darroch, was 23rd and Dave "The Sheriff" Brand 26th.

Aucklander Cole Morrison won the Efficient Moving and Storage 26-car New Zealand TQ Grand Prix event on Friday night.

The 21-year-old, who has only been in the class for three seasons and was competing in his first Grand Prix, won the 20-lap winner-takes-all final from grid two.

"I'm super-stoked to get the win. I've never been able to get away from the Bakers like that before," Morrison said referring to second placegetter Ryan Baker of Auckland.

"Dad [former streetstock racer Phil Morrison] did a good job with the set up. This was a good way to bounce back after a terrible national championship at home last weekend in which I finished ninth," added Morrison who won the East Coast championship at Meeanee last year.

Another Auckland starter, 2NZ Ryan Barry, was third. The best of the non-Auckland-contracted starters was Gisborne's Ryan MacGregor who was sixth.

Hawke's Bay's best hope for the title, two-time national champion Duane Todd, had mechanical issues throughout the meeting.

Todd was squeezed and knocked out of contention in Saturday night's winner-takes-all 12-lap final heat for the 22-car Gold Cup. Heat winner Barry was relegated to third for an early start.

This resulted in another Aucklander, Harrison Martens, winning the cup and Cantabrian Ben Morgan finished second.

Two wins and a second placing from their three heats gave the host-track contracted pair of Craig Boaler and Ann Plummer title glory in the 15-crew Hawke's Bay sidecar championship. This is Boaler's first season back in the sport after more than a decade out of it. The Palmerston North-contracted Hawke's Bay-based crew of Russell Stuart and Andrew Parker, who are two-time national champions, were second and another Palmerston North-contracted crew of Mark Whye and Jacob Cooper third.