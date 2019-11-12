Hawke's Bay fan Isaac Lambert was excited to meet his cricket heroes when he joined Black Caps captain Tim Southee and England captain Eoin Morgan for the pre-match coin toss at Napier's McLean Park on Friday night.

Taradale Primary School eight-year-old Lambert, who plays cricket for one of his school teams, won the ANZ competition to be the Coin Toss Kid which involved joining the two captains on the park before the match which England won by 76 runs.

"The coin toss was so exciting because I want to be a Black Cap one day," Lambert said after he stepped off the pitch.

"I got to meet Tim Southee, Kane Williamson and the England captain too, I love them all," Lambert added.

Head of sponsorship at ANZ, Sue McGregor, said Lambert was one of 28 young cricketers selected to take part in the pre-match ritual this cricket season.

"Young Kiwi cricket players are often inspired by New Zealand's professional players, so we wanted to give them an opportunity to meet their sporting heroes. We hope all Coin Toss Kids winners have fun, enjoy the experience and are inspired to continue to play the game," she said.

The coin toss competition is one part of ANZ's long-standing support of Kiwi cricketers. Since 2009 ANZ has given almost $1 million to New Zealand cricket players, teams, fans, clubs and schools to help them reach their cricket goals.

Cricket players, clubs, teams and fans across New Zealand can apply for grants or to take part in games as a Coin Toss Kid at ANZcricketworld.co.nz.

ANZ is also a major sponsor of the White Ferns and Black Caps.