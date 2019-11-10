Hawke's Bay ministock drivers Kara Flynn and Savana Peach are best friends.

So there was nothing malicious involved when the pair collided and flipped in front of more than 6000 fans in the final heat for their non-contact class at Meeanee Speedway's Fireworks Spectacular Meeting on Saturday night. As 15-year-old Napier Girls' High School Year 10 student Flynn, who is in her fourth season of racing, explained.

"We were both going down the straight and both went into the wall. I ran over her bonnet and we both flipped ... the main thing is we were both uninjured."

For Flynn, a daughter of two-time national super saloon champion Steve Flynn, it was her second meeting in a brand new car her father had built and her first at Meeanee this season.

"I went to Wellington last weekend but I'm unlikely to be back out in it for a while as we've got a bit of work to do and Dad has stuff to do on his car before he races in Wellington next weekend."

While it was the first time Flynn had flipped Taradale High School Year 11 student and third-season racer Peach rolled during a Meeanee meeting in March. The pair were among 27 drivers in their class on Saturday night.

Flynn's cousin, Tylar Flynn, won one of their four heats, Bailey Smith won two and Hamish McEwan the other. Henry Steel, who finished second to McEwan, took home the driver-of-the-night award for the class.

Hawke's Bay streetstock driver Brent Redington did well to win all three of the heats in his 18-strong class. The 3NZ continues to enhance his tag as one of the favourites for the January 10 and 11 Meeanee-hosted national championship.

Hawke's Bay stockcar driver Regan Penn had plenty to celebrate on Saturday night. He won three of the heats for his 27-strong class and was a member of the Probables team which beat the Possibles in another Meeanee Maulers trial.

Penn's uncle and former national champion, Jason Penn, won the other heat and both Penns will be among the favourites for the Hawke's Bay championship which will be raced at Meeanee this Saturday night. Defending champion Brandon Symes proved he will be tough to dethrone when he secured the win for the Probables team which also included Cameron Swift and Darren Yaxley.

Bailey Smith's father, Hawke's Bay saloon driver Josh Smith, had a win and also collected second and third placings in his 14-strong class. Clubmate Steven Martin and Palmerston North's Martin Halcrow were the other heat winners.

Palmerston North superstock driver Ian Penn rolled in the second heat for his 11-car class. Hawke's Bay's Thomas Stanaway won this heat and the first one while Hawke's Bay-based Palmerston North-contracted Andy McCabe took out the feature after finishing second to Stanaway in his previous two heats.

The fireworks display which ended the meeting was again top quality.