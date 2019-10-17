So where does 40 overs sit between the 20 one and the one-dayers with the advent of the new format of premier men's club competition this summer?

Yes, okay, with the numbers game it finds a closer affinity with the 50-over one but what about in terms of the mental approach required to tackle the game?

"Forty overs is still a pretty long time to bat so if you're reckless you can come unstuck pretty quickly, I think," said Reynard Health Supplies Havelock North CC captain Bradley Schmulian after his troops beat You Travel Taradale CC in the season-opening new Laver and Wood-sponsored 40-over competition at Nelson Park, Napier, last Saturday.

Veteran slow bowler Jared Priest was the chief destroyer, cutting out the heart of the Taradale batting line up with six scalps for five runs, including two maidens from 4.2 overs.

Advertisement

The Rob Quinn-coached Maroons, who had won the toss and padded up, were skittled for 44 runs in 17.2 overs.

In reply, Havelock North lost just one wicket in overhauling the total, scoring 45 in seven overs as opener Schmulian and Graeme Tryon, at first drop, were unbeaten on 18.

Schmulian said Priest, at first change, had "somewhat unexpectedly" done the job with aplomb in a Taradale innings that registered five ducks and as many wickets in single-digit figures.

"With the conditions the way he bowled was incredible," he said of the 39-year-old tennis court and swimming pool builder, adding it had swung the momentum of the match in the way of the villagers. "He got some pretty good players out with some pretty good balls."

The prime real estate was "doing a bit" but he hastened to add it wasn't a 44 all out track.

"Every now and then a bowler has a great day and things didn't really work out for Taradale," said the adroit Central Districts red-ball batsman, believing 240-odd runs would be a decent knock when other variables don't dictate too much.

"It wasn't the pitch's fault but more credit goes to JP's [Priest's] bowling."

Nevertheless, Schmulian emphasised had the Brad Clark-mentored Havelock North won the toss he would have bowled first because he had no intentions of chucking the batsmen into the deep end in a new format.

Advertisement

"The wicket had a little bit of grass on it so it wasn't a bat first but we were happy either way."

Havelock North captain Bradley Schmulian says the lads are excited about the 40-over but batsmen need to approach the new format with a limited-overs mentality. Photo / File

Schmulian, who has been attending CD training camps for the past few weeks, still hopes to take his game to the highest echelons as possible.

The 29-year-old had played four Plunket Shield matches for the back-to-back champion Stags last season but two broken joints on a finger had robbed him of game time for the rest of the summer.

On the adjacent pitch, reigning two-time national club champions Innovative Electrical Napier Technical Old Boys (NTOB) beat The Station Napier Old Boys' Marist (NOBM) by 96 runs.

Second-change bowler Liam McCarthy claimed 6-6 from 5.2 overs, including three maidens to skittle NOBM for 98 in 31.2 overs in the derby run chase while left-arm tweaker Jayden Lennox was the most economical with 2-14.

NTOB had amassed 194/8 in 40 overs after NOBM won the toss and bowled. Former Black Cap Jesse Ryder, who has handed over the coaching portfolio to Bronson Meehan, scored 46 runs at No 4 with No 5 Todd Watson top scoring on 71.

NOBM registered five ducks as well as three other single-digit scorers but captain Nihal Shilar took 2-27 with his off spinners before adding 41 with the bat at first drop.

In the remaining clash, Ruahine Motors Central Hawke's Bay CC crushed Heretaunga Building Society Cornwall CC by eight wickets.

Cornwall, under the tutelage of former Wellington Blaze mentor Christie van Dyk (husband of netball stalwart Irene), were 116 all out in 39.2 overs on the platform of opener Bayley Wiggins' 48 runs. CHB paceman Rhythm Sharma took 3-46 while Angus Schaw, Brent Tate and Kyle Gardiner claimed two each.

In reply, CHB comfortably got to 119/2 with 135 balls to spare. Skipper Dom Thompson was unbeaten on 36 at first drop with No 4 Joshua Clarkson on 48 for the Daniel Drepaul-coached side.

CHB did the job without opener Jacob Smith, who has crossed the Te Aute hills from Cornwall this summer, after new-ball merchant Jayden Wiggins had him feathering a delivery to brother and wicketkeeper Bayley for a five-ball duck.

Former Wellington Blaze coach Christie van Dyk, with wife/ex-team manager Irene, is now at the helm of Cornwall Cricket Club premier men's team in Hastings. Photo / Photosport

RESULTS

Cornwall 116 all out in 39.2 overs

(Bayley Wiggins 48; Rhythm Sharma 3-46, Angus Schaw 2-11, Brent Tate 2-23, Kyle Gardiner 2-16) lost to

CHB 119/2 in 17.3 overs

(Scott Schaw 28, Dom Thompson 36no, Joshua Clarkson 48no) by 8 wkts.

NTOB 194/8 in 40 overs (Todd Watson 71, J Ryder 46; Joe Collings-Wells 3-15, Nihal Shilar 2-27) bt NOBM 98 all out in 31.2 overs (Shilar 41, Ashish Gurang 15no; Liam McCarthy 6-6, Jayden Lennox 2-14) by 96 runs.

Taradale 44 all out in 17.2 overs (Josh Jones 14; Jared Priest 6-5, Harry Ghodke 1-16, Baljeet Singh 1-10) lost to Havelock North 45/1 in 7 overs (Bradley Schmulian 18no, Graeme Tryon 18no; Ben Stoyanoff 1-22) by 9 wkts.