As two of the four co-founders of IronMaori Hawke's Bay's Wayne and Heather Skipworth have had plenty to celebrate over the years.

But nothing compares with what the pair achieved at the weekend. Within hours of Heather hearing she had been re-elected to the Hawke's Bay District Health Board, Wayne, had crossed the finish line in a time of 14hr39m12s at the Kona Ironman World Championship in Hawaii.

"It was primo ... an absolutely amazing weekend," Wayne recalled.

The 56-year-old merchandiser and fashion designer from Paki Paki was invited to compete at the holy grail of Ironman as an Ironman global ambassador 11 weeks ago.

"I only had 10 weeks of training so the aim was never to race. It was all about finishing and it worked out perfectly as I finished two-and-a-half hours inside the cut off time. If I had raced it would have been much harder," Wayne explained.

A former Hawke's Bay premier club rugby league player who was tackling his 10th Ironman, Wayne, conquered the 3.84km loop swim out of Kailua Bay in 1hr21m, the 180.2km cycle in 6hr30m and the 42.2km run in just over six hours.

"I was hoping for a time around 1hr20 for the swim so I was on target there. The bike also went well. But because I've got arthritis I can never run so it was a case of walk and run for me," Wayne said.

"After all my years of rugby league my knees were shot when I first took up Ironman at the age of 45. But I've always believed you have to keep moving so you don't cease up."

He pointed out he had plenty of support from family and friends along the cycling and running legs as well as supporters of the other 50 Kiwi competitors. Wayne got to know a lot of the other Kiwi starters at the team breakfast last Tuesday.

"I was a guest speaker at the function and it was there that I was named as the flag bearer for the Kiwi team. It was a big honour and that made me more determined to finish too," Wayne said.

'The vibe of being over there among the world's best is pretty special. It makes you feel like one of them. You feel the wairua of the Hawaiin people because as Maori we are closely related to them."

Wayne pointed out apart from the heat the lack of greenery on the route was a big difference from competing in New Zealand.

"There was also the humidity. The heat was the big factor but coming over nine days beforehand certainly helped. At first I was melting but I learnt to take more hydration and two days out I was feeling the best I could."

"The Americans turned it on and everyone supports one another. We are all one big family and for me doing my first Kona it was on the same par as when I did my first New Zealand Ironman in Taupo in 2009. Obviously swimming in open water is different to the lake and you are cycling and running on a lava desert. Most of the time you are leaning into the wind ... it's that strong."

Although he ranked the weekend's experience as a "once in a lifetime opportunity" Wayne pointed out there is a chance he could do it again in another three or four years.

"Obviously because of my inability to run properly I will never qualify. But once you have completed 12 Ironmans anywhere in the world you can go on a waiting list and be asked to come again. Having done 10 I've got another two to go before I can be put on that list."

Wayne stressed his Kona experience wasn't just about him.

"It was about all my supporters. IronMaori, Ironman Oceania and Aotearoa Ironman. Without them I would never have got through. I turned all that support into motivational fuel ... positive pressure ... we did it."

Three other Hawke's Bay competitors also completed the event. Former professional cyclist Brendon Vesty recorded a time of 10hrs00m50s to finish in the top 25 per cent of his 45-49 years age group.

His time was faster than the 10hr10m39s recorded last year. Competing in the same age group Erik Blomberg also finished in the top 25 per cent with a time of 10hr11m31s.

John Moriarty, who was competing in Kona for the fifth time, finished 14th in the 65-69 years age group with a time of 13hr08m23s.

Triathlon Hawke's Bay general manager Bruce Richardson was thrilled all four starters from his club finshed the event.

"I'm proud of all of them. They all stepped up and had a really successful day."