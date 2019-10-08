Napier West coach Levi Armstrong was a man of mixed emotions after his side maintained their unbeaten run on day two of the Wakely Shield rugby tournament in Taradale today.

"I'm happy with the result but I can't believe we were on the wrong end of a 20-8 penalty count," Armstrong said following Solenis NZ Napier West's 41-7 victory against Kleer Contractors Hastings West.

"It reminds me a bit of our premier club season," Armstrong said referring to the winless Tamatea premier team he coached this year.

Napier West led 19-0 at halftime. Lock Mattias Brock Smith and No 8 Hale Joblin were full of authority in the winning pack.

Halfback Maia Davis, a daughter of former Tui Moana Davis and former Magpie Peter Davis gained valuable metres with her snipes. Winger Connor Hawkins was lethal on attack and second five-eighth William Dine impressed with his defensive work.

Davis, Hawkins, Braydon Gregory, Tane Repia, Charlie Furlong, Fred Lougeson and Jack Parker scored Napier West's tries. Joseph Jury-Senitu kicked two conversions and Lougeson the other.

Winger Reid Palmer scored Hastings West's try and Charlie Schaw, who had shifts at halfback and on the wing, converted. Starting No 8 George Ladbrook and his second half replacement Victory Voice were the pick of the Hastings West forwards. Voice is a brother of Hastings East Ross Shield player Triumph Voice.

Palmer's brother, halfback Ryan Palmer, operated well.

Favourites for the shield at the 16th edition of the under-50kg event, which is played at Tareha Recreation Reserve to honour Taradale matriarch Adele Wakely's 50-plus years contribution to the code, Bay Power Engineering Hastings East, beat Centralines Central 43-0 after leading 5-0 at halftime.

The versatile Austin McDougall scored one try when playing at lock and another when playing at centre for Hastings East. Austin Jones, who had shifts at halfback and lock, also scored two tries. Fullback Tom Cassidy, centre Cassius Marsh and prop Mitchell Innes scored one each.

First five-eighth William Lovatt slotted four conversions. McDougall was outstanding for the entire match. Lovatt and his halfback Briar Hales dictated terms well when they took the field as second half replacements and Cassidy and loosie Troy Kronfeld were also prominent for the winners.

Kronfeld is a second cousin of former All Black loosie Josh Kronfeld and the player-of-the tournament receives the Josh Kronfeld Medal.

Central coach Josh Pere said his team's first half was their best of the tournament to date.

"Our scrum was good and got a couple of tightheads. But in the second half we got hammered."

Gutsy loosie Ben Clouston shone with his workrate in the Central pack. Fullback George Peacock, second five-eighth Tom Stableford and captain Te Awarangi Puketapu-Pene, who had stints at first five-eighth and fullback, were the best of the Central backs.

New Zealand Home Loans Napier East registered their first win of the tournament with a 44-12 victory over Efficient Moving & Storage Saracens.

"We didn't have necessary intensity or physicality," Saracens coach Simon Lord lamented.

First five-eighth Te Kahui Tuhua and winger Donnagh Gallagher scored Saracens tries and halfback Angus Scott kicked a conversion. Loosie Liam Reid impressed with his defensive workrate and Gallagher made the most of his limited opportunities.

Prop Rita Magele provided quality impact.

Napier East's details weren't available when Hawke's Bay Today went to press.