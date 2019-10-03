Bring on the unbeaten Premiership leaders Tasman ... the Hawke's Bay Magpies are ready!

The Championship-leading Magpies had the ideal rehearsal for next Saturday's clash wth the Tasman Mako at Napier's McLean Park with tonight's 22-10 victory over the Counties-Manukau Steelers in their ninth round Mitre 10 Cup crossover rugby match in Pukekohe. It was the Magpies first away win against the Steelers since 2015.

More importantly it was an ideal redemption mission in the wake of last weekend's 51-24 loss to Bay of Plenty in Tauranga.

"We let ourselves down last weekend. Tonight was all about a reply after a decent smack in the nose," Magpies captain and hooker Ash Dixon said afterwards.

"Our first half was really good in trying conditions. But I was disappointed with our last 10 minutes ... we are better than that. We've still got a lot to work on," he added.

Possession and territory was relatively even until the 19th minute when Magpies lock Tom Parsons scored after sustained pressure from the visiting forward pack after a lineout steal from busy No 8 Gareth Evans. Seven minutes later Dixon appeared to lose the ball over the tryline but referee Mike Winter awarded the try and first five-eighth Lincoln McClutchie slotted the conversion.

Like so many of Dixon's previous six tries this season this one followed a lineout drive.

The Steelers opened their account with a 30th minute penalty to co-captain and first five-eighth Orbyn Leger. The Magpies were still ahead 12-3 when Winter blew the halftime whistle.

Hawke's Bay lost the services of second five-eighth Danny Toala when he failed a head injury assessment in the 10th minute. Magpies blindside flanker Marino Mikaele-Tu'u was sinbinned in the 38th minute for a dangerous clean out but there was no damage while he was on the sideline.

The Magpies forward functioned well in the first half and when rain started falling from the 35th minute they knew they were in for a busy night at the office. The visitors were a little lucky the Steelers lineout wasn't as cohesive as it should have been in the first half.

Evans had a phenomenal workrate in all aspects of play and shone with his lineout steals throughout the game.

Chiefs squad member Tiaan Falcon made his first appearance of the season for the Magpies when he took the field as a 46th minute substitute at fullback. He celebrated his first outing in 13 months after achilles and shoulder surgeries with a 54 metre penalty kick in the 62nd minute.

Four minutes later Falcon beat four defenders during a spectacular run before sending halfback Folau Fakatava over for a try. Falcon converted and the visitors led 22-3.

It was a tribute to the Magpies superb defensive work that the Steelers were unable to score a try until blindside flanker Johnathan Kawau ran through some soft defence to dot down in the78th minute. Leger converted.

Evans, Parsons and Dixon were all prominent in a Magpies pack which had no passengers. Fakatava, McClutchie and Falcon were classy in the backline.

Co-captain and openside flanker Sam Henwood was the best of the Steelers with a huge workrate. Former Magpies midfielder Cardiff Vaega didn't get too many opportunities before he was substituted in the 53rd minute.

In the wake of this defeat the Steelers will be relegated to the Championship next year.

Match highlights

Heartstopper: When Magpies blindside flanker Marino Mikaele-Tu'u was sinbinned for a dangerous clean out in the 38th minute. Fortunately the Magpies didn't concede any points while he was on the sideline.

Turning point: When Magpies substitute fullback Tiaan Falcon kicked his 54 metre penalty in the 62nd minute to give the visitors a 15-3 lead. The Steelers were never going to recover from this deficit.

Player of the match: Magpies No 8 Gareth Evans. A powerful 62 minutes in which his numerous lineout steals proved valuable.

Scorers: Hawke's Bay 22 (Tom Parsons, Ash Dixon, Folau Fakatava tries; Lincoln McClutchie con; Tiaan Falcon pen, con ), Counties-Manukau 10 (Johnathan Kawau try; Orbyn Leger pen, con). HT: 12-3.