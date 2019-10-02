Hastings West coach Anthony Morley was a little apprehensive going into today's second day of play at the Ross Shield rugby tournament in Wairoa.

"We had an awesome breakfast out at Takitimu Marae and I was a bit worried it might slow us down," Morley recalled.

His concerns were backed up when his team and hosts Wairoa were locked at 5-all after the first 10 minutes. However Morley's unbeaten joint defending champions confirmed their favourite's status for the 117th edition of the Wattie's-sponsored Hawke's Bay Primary Schools event by recording a 71-5 victory after leading 28-5 at halftime.

"It was a closer game than the score suggests. Wairoa stayed in the fight for the entire match," Morley said.

With his haul of six tries West captain and centre Kaden Makea took his tournament tally to 10. Iziah Matamata, who again had shifts on the wing and at second five-eighth, scored two tries, No 8 Jerome Prebble-Morrell also scored two tries while flankers Hawaikirangi Jackson and William Bennett and prop Joseph JJ Lilo-Iosefo scored one each. Noah Rogers, who had stints at fullback and first five-eighth kicked two conversions and first five-eighth Jack Sundell one.

Makea, Rogers and Prebble-Morrell were the key architects for West. Wairoa enjoyed some good passages of play particularly in the first half.

Captain and blindside flanker TJ McKenzie-Tupai led the hosts by example and No 8 Rakatoa Morris-Wallace was again prominent. Versatile utility Zade Thompson-Maxwell scored Wairoa's try.

Joint defending champions Napier posted their first win of the tournament with a 21-7 victory over Central. Napier coach Tyrone Robinson said both sides contributed to a good spectacle which featured a scoreless first half.

"Both teams cancelled each other out in the first spell. Central came out hard and we had to fight for every bit of ball we could get. In the second half we were a bit more direct before going wide and we played a better territorial game with a slight wind behind us."

Second five-eighth Iraia Roberts proved to be a tough customer for the Central defence with his carries and scored two tries. Lock Teina Robin was again full of authority at the breakdown and prop Tane Lind had a massive workrate.

Captain and No 8 Isaac Edmonds scored Napier's other try and fullback Jacob Cotter converted all three.

Central manager Graeme Fisher was proud of the improvement his troops displayed on the previous day's loss to Hastings East.

"The boys stepped up well after a better buildup. A couple of opportunities went Napier's way in the second half after some uncharacteristic handling errors from us."

Substitute winger Bronson Saunders scored Central's try and fullback Charlie Withers converted. Prop Te Toa Hema and blindside flanker Heath Lawrence were a gutsy pair in the Central pack. Withers and first five-eighth Rhys Kawana were the best of the Central backs.

Haastings East had to dig deep for their 17-12 win over Dannevirke after leading 12-5 at halftime.

"It was a cracker of a game," East manager Mark Solomon said.

Lock Jonah Cooper made several barnstorming runs for East and deserved his two tries. Prop Strados Houia scored their other try and captain and first five-eighth Noah Ioasa kicked a conversion.

Ioasa shone with his tactical kicking and winger Reef Robinson produced some outstanding defensive work. Dannevirke coach Simon Prouting was rapt with his troops effort and pointed out they were unlucky not to win.

Flanker Boston Kaa and inspirational captain and No 8 George Prouting scored Dannevirke's tries and substitute lock Fergus Prouting kicked a conversion. Loosies Dylan Taylor and Preston Teller had huge workrates in the Dannevirke pack.

Midfielders Maia Beale and Luca Bicknell again functioned well in the Dannevirke backline.