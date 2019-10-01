Hastings West captain Kaden Makea scored four tries as his team opened the Ross Shield rugby tournament in emphatic fashion in Wairoa today.

The Anthony Morley-Murdoch Paewai-coached side beat their fellow joint defending champions, Napier, 47-12 after leading 28-7 at halftime in the feature game on day one of the 117th edition of the Wattie's-sponsored Hawke's Bay Primary Schools tournament for players 56kgs and under.

Along with centre Makea, Noah Rogers, who had stints at first five-eighth and fullback, and Iziah Matamata, who had shifts at second five-eighth and on the wing, operated well in the favourites' backline. Hookers Joseph JJ Lilo-Iosefo and Charlie Sisam were inspirational in the West pack. Lilo-Iosefo, No 8 Jerome Prebble-Morrell and flanker William Bennett scored West's other tries and Rogers converted six of his team's seven tries.

"I know it's only day one but I'll be surprised if any teams beats Hastings West ... they're looking strong," Napier coach Tyrone Robinson said. "We never got into the game."

Winger Troy Taitapanui and captain and No 8 Isaac Edmonds scored Napier's tries, and fullback Jacob Cotter kicked a conversion. Napier's locks, Teina Robin and Manawa Karena, were workaholics.

Robin was dynamic with his clean-outs and and strong defensively. Karena was devastating on the carry and clever with his distribution.

Dannevirke proved how keen they are to retain the Life Members Salver for the best country team with a 24-7 victory over Wairoa. Dannevirke led 19-0 at halftime and Wairoa deserve kudos for their improved second-half effort.

Dannevirke captain and No 8 George Prouting deserved his player-of-the-match award after shining in all aspects of play. Hooker and vice captain Zachary Filer and prop Taylor Baines were powerful on the carry.

Centre Maia Beale was Dannevirke's best back. He combined well with second five-eighth Luca Bicknell.

Prouting, Filer, Baines and Bicknell scored Dannevirke's tries and lock Fergus Prouting kicked two conversions.

"First-game nerves got to us a little bit and Dannevirke put us on the back foot early," Wairoa coach Sid Ropitini said.

"Dannevirke's defence on their line was outstanding particularly in the second half when we had more opportunities than them," Ropitini added.

Promising No 8 Rakatoa Morris-Wallace scored Wairoa's try and the versatile TJ Taylor slotted the conversion. Wairoa captain and blindside flanker TJ MacKenzie-Tupai had a huge workrate in the host pack. Substitute loosies Fynn Broad and Kazhmia Shelford provided quality impact.

Hastings East opened their campaign with a 28-5 victory against Central. East manager Mark Solomon was impressed with how his loosies operated at the breakdown after Central dominated this area during a pre-season clash between the two teams.

Busy No 8 Divaan Singh, who scored two tries, and blindside flanker Lachlan Varcoe were full of authority at breakdown time. Second five-eighth Triumph Voice and centre Chance Katene were an enterprising pair in the East backline.

Fullback Angus Lovett and winger Ryan Emery-Dittmer scored East's other tries. First five-eighth Noah Ioasa, a son of former New Zealand Sevens player Tafai Ioasa, converted all of East's tries.

Diego Maraki-Pene, who had stints at centre and on the wing, scored Central's try. Central manager Graeme Fisher said his troops did well in the second half after trailing 21-0 at halftime and the score didn't reflect the game.

Hooker and captain Toby McKavanagh and No 8 Jahmaige Reti-Young were prominent in the Central engine room.