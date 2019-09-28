The Magpies display their disappointment after the final whistle blew in Tauranga today. Photo/Supplied

A shocking first half was a key factor in the Hawke's Bay Magpies rugby team's first loss of the Mitre 10 Cup Championship season today.

Bay of Plenty took the MacRae-Shelford Cup off the Magpies and bragging rights in the Battle of the Bays fixture with a 51-24 victory at the Tauranga Domain after leading 31-0 at halftime. The Magpies haven't beaten the Steamers away from Napier since 2011.

"The wheels fell off in the first half. We were still on the bus," Magpies captain and No 8 Gareth Evans said afterwards.

"We showed some fight in the second half and I'm proud of that but we got taught a lesson in the first half. We got dominated at lineout time and around the breakdown,"Evans added.

The Steamers opened the scoring with a try in the second minute to winger Joe Ravouvou. It followed good patience and quick hands from the hosts.

With the wind behind him first five-eighth Kaleb Trask converted from out wide.

Six minutes later Ravouvou had his second try after Steamers second five-eighth Chase Tiatia took advantage of some feeble Magpies defence. Trask again converted.

Another Tiatia burst and a combination of superb support play from the Steamers and soft Magpies defence saw Trask score in the 12th minute. While the Steamers attack was top shelf during the first quarter their physicality levels at the breakdown and defensive systems were also superior to the visitors.

A kick ahead from Tiatia resulted in a try from Steamers openside flanker Mitch Karpik in the 34th minute and the hosts led 31-0 until Otago referee James Doleman blew the halftime whistle. The Magpies missed 11 tackles during the first half, seven more than the Steamers.

Steamers coach Clayton McMillan's decision to move Hurricanes outside back Tiatia into second five-eighth so he could be more involved in play was a masterstroke.

The Magpies opened their acount with a try to second five-eighth Danny Toala in the 46th minute after clever build up from halfback Folau Fakatava and firt five-eighth Lincoln McClutchie. However Tiatia responded with a classy individual try two minutes later to extinguish any hopes the Magpies may have had of a bonus point for finishing within seven points of the hosts.

A clever burst from Fakatava resulted in a try for Magpies blindside flanker Geoff Cridge in the 54th minute. McClutchie converted.

Intelligent play from Toala saw substitute centre Ollie Sapsford score for the Magpies in the 59th minute.

There was some quality impact from the Magpies substitute loosies in the final quarter and one of them, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u, scored their bonus point try in the 66th minute which McClutchie converted. Three minutes later a Trask penalty kick at goal had the Steamers ahead 39-24.

It was appropriate player-of-the-match Tiatia should complete his hattrick after a fortunate bounce of the ball in the 72nd minute. When the Magpies leaked a soft try to Steamers substitute prop Tevita Mafileo, which Trask converted, in the 79th minute it summed up the Magpies day.

Along with Tiatia, Karpik, was outstanding for the Steamers. Toala was the best of the Magpies and made the most of his few opportunities on attack.

Match highlights

Heartstopper: When Magpies halfback Folau Fakatava kicked the ball out on the full in a carried back situation in the 24th minute. Fortunately the Steamers, who were ahead 19-0 at that stage, didn't capitalise on their attacking lineout from the Magpies 22.

Turning point: Steamers second five-eighth Chase Tiatia's bonus point try in the 30th minute which gave the hosts a 26-0 lead. It was always going to be tough for the Magpies from this point.

Player of the match: Steamers second five-eighth Chase Tiatia. Three tries, a couple of assists, sound defence ... a complete performance.

Scorers: Bay of Plenty 51 (Joe Ravouvou 2, Kaleb Trask, Chase Tiatia 3, Mitch Karpik, Tevita Mafileo tries; Trask 4 cons, pen), Hawke's Bay 24 (Danny Toala, Geoff Cridge, Ollie Sapsford, Marino Mikaele-Tu'u tries; Danny McClutchie 2 cons). HT: 31-0.