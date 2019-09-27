The Hawke's Bay Tui women's rugby team enhanced their favourite's tag for the Farah Palmer Cup Championship title with tonight's 55-5 win against Tasman in Nelson.

It was the big Barrel Tui's fourth consecutive win and they have scored 32 tries in the four encounters. The visitors led 27-5 at halftime.

Busy No 8 Kathleen Brown and lock Liana Mikaele-Tu'u were powerful on the carry.

Former Black Ferns halfback Emma Jensen again impressed with her options and tactical kicking.

Advertisement

A quick tap from a penalty in front of the posts from Jensen led to left winger Shaylee Tipiwai's first try in the third minute. Brown scored her first try in the ninth minute with a quick burst off the back of a five metre scrum.

Mikaele-Tu'u beat four defenders on the way to her try in the 12th minute, which was converted by first five-eighth Sylvia Bockman. Brown had her second try, the visitors' bonus point try in the 17th minute.

A clever kick ahead from Black Fern Krysten Cottrell led to Tipiwai's second try in the 22nd minute. The Tui's defensive effort in the first half was outstanding until Tasman fullback Sydnee Wilkins scored on the halftime hooter.

If there was a concern for the visitors it was the that three of their own lineout throws were lost.

Tasman offered more defensive resistance in the second half but the Tui were still able to run in another four tries.

Substitute front rower Lukika Faavae celebrated her first class debut with the visitors first try of the half in the 54th minute. Bockman added the conversion.

Substitute back Holly Macdonald scored in the 61st minute and Cottrell, who started at fullback but finished the match at first five-eighth converted.

Substitute winger Nicolette Adamson used her tremendous pace to score in the 69th minute and Cottrell again added the extras. Another of the Tui's substitute backs, Karamu High School speedster Cortez Te Pou scored the visitors final try to take her season tally to six, the most in the Championship, and Cottrell slotted the conversion to complete her 100 per cent success rate at goal.

Advertisement

The Tui host Otago, who beat them in last year's semifinals, at Napier's Park Island next Saturday.

Scorers:

Hawke's Bay Tui 55 (Kathleen Brown 2, Shaylee Tipiwai 2, Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Lukika Faavae, Cortez Te Pou, Nicolette Adamson, Holly Macdonald tries; Sylvia Bockman 2, Krysten Cottrell 3 con), Tasman 5 (Sydnee Wilkins try ). HT: 27-5.