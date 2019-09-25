It's a sign summer is definitely on the way when there's a change in sporting codes, starting with Dannevirke Bowling Club's opening day which will be held on Saturday.

The club's official opening will begin at 1.30pm when Tararua Mayor Tracey Collis will perform the honours.

Four life members will be inducted into the club. They are Joy Herbert, Bev Harris, Robin Larsen and George Seatter who have served the club in various capacities.

Their combined membership total more than 140 years.

Certificates will also be presented to Herbert and Bev Ellmers who won the champion of champions pairs in Palmerston North.

Following the official part of the opening games will be played and these will be followed by afternoon tea.

Club president Jim Harding said club membership sits at around 50, a far cry from the numbers when he joined the club.

"I joined in 1986 and that time there were 200 men and 100 women members."

Three greens were in play at the club and there was a fourth green over the road that the council owned and was used by the women members. That green is now a carpark.

Harding says the Dannevirke greens have the reputation of being the best in the Manawatū centre of which the club is part of.

Only one green will be used this season, but a second green can be played on if needed.

He said Bowls New Zealand was changing the way the game was being played.

Games were shorter and two-day competitions were no longer the general rule.

The club has around 10 competitive bowlers, the rest compete at a more social level and don't have to wear the traditional whites.

Games are played on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

A twilight business house competition will start on January 15. Last year it was keenly contested and players of all levels, even those who haven't played before, are welcome.