Hawke's Bay Tui women's rugby team head coach Steve Woods got what he was after tonight.

"We want a performance we can all be proud of," Woods said before his unbeaten Farah Palmer Cup Championship leaders took on Taranaki at Napier's McLean Park in the curtain-raiser to the Mitre 10 Cup clash between the two provinces.

With a 74-0 victory, his team more than delivered. He couldn't have asked more from his starting XV including lock Liana Mikaele-Tu'u who was playing in the second row for the first time in her starting XV debut.

The impact provided by his bench was top shelf. However, it was the fact the Tui kept the Whio scoreless which was the most pleasing aspect in the build-up to tougher games to come.

"Keeping them scoreless was a big goal. We work for each other on defence," delighted co-captain and blindside flanker Hannah Brough said afterwards.

Woods said this was likely to be the final outing before he and his coaching staff finalise their top line-up. He is bound to have the right type of headaches after this match.

After dominating the early possession and territory, it took the Tui just three minutes to open the scoring. Openside flanker Niamh Jeffersen dived over after sustained pressure from the Tui pack. Black Ferns first five-eighth Krysten Cottrell added the conversion.

Four minutes later fullback Shaylee Tipiwai scored after a good burst from winger Michaela Baker. Cottrell converted from out wide.

The Tui proved their lineout drive was just as good as the Magpies has been this season when co-captain and No 8 Gemma Woods scored from one in the 15th minute. Two minutes later Tui winger Tori Iosefo had too much power and speed for the Whio defence and her try put the hosts ahead 24-0.

Taranaki enjoyed some good phase play but were unable to score. Cottrell gathered in a kick ahead from her Whio counterpart Brooke Sim and sent second five-eighth Chanel Atkin away on a 40 metre run to score in the 26th minute. Cottrell again converted from out wide.

After being held up in the tackle of two Whio defenders, Woods scored after breaking off the back of the five metre scrum in the 34th minute. The Tui maintained their 36-0 lead until halftime.

A further six tries in the second half displayed the class coach Woods has at his disposal.

Halfback Iritana Hohaia and second five-eighth Chelsea Fowler had some memorable moments for Taranaki but overall it was a disappointing display as captain and No 8 Jalana Smith was quick to acknowledge afterwards.

"It was a huge disappointment," Smith said.

Scorers:

Hawke's Bay Tui 74 (Niamh Jeffersen, Shaylee Tipiwai, Gemma Woods 2, Tori Iosefo, Chanel Atkin, Hannah Brough 2, Moomooga Palu 2, Cortez Te Pou, Nicolette Adamson tries; Krysten Cottrell 3, Sylvia Bockman 4 cons), Taranaki 0. HT: 36-0.