Jason Suttie believes method would have helped him big time in his prime. Photo/Photosport

Six-time world kickboxing champion Jason Suttie has a close association with Hawke's Bay.

His wife Arna hails from Flaxmere. Suttie, who won his six world titles in a variety of Muay Thai divisions from 1996 to 2001 regularly brings fighters from his Auckland gym to events in the Bay.

On Sunday he will be back in the Bay to run a Wim Hof Method workshop at the The Lab Training Centre in Napier. But it will only go ahead if a minimum of six people register by tomorrow.

"I'm a little bit embarrassed. At this stage only two people have registered so the workshop may not go ahead," Suttie said yesterday.

Advertisement

He has been using the method for the past two years and has been a certified instructor for the past eight months. It is a combination of meditation, breathing exercises and exposure to cold which can help regulate stress levels.

It is named after a Dutch extreme athlete Wim Hof, who is also known as The Iceman, and noted for his ability to withstand freezing temperatures. He has set Guinness world records for swimming under ice and prolonged full-body contact with ice.

"I wish this method was around when I was in my prime as a fighter. It's particularly beneficial when you are training hard for a fight as nine out of 10 fighters will tell you they become sick during the last week before a fight. By using this method I keep my fighters healthy right up until their fight," father of four Suttie explained.

Benefits include improved health and immunity, reduced stress and improved mood, improved blood circulation, boosted metabolism and fat burning, improved sleep quality and natural energy and enhanced athletic performance. Suttie pointed out the workshop will take between three and four hours.

"People may have been put off because the price is given in euros. But it works out to $153 and after the workshop participants are fully quipped to use the method at home."

Suttie also promotes King in the Ring, an event aimed at finding New Zealand's promising kickboxers. Last weekend he staged Manawatu's first King in the Ring. His next one will be in Auckland on November 8.

■ Registrations can be made online at www.wimhofmethod.com