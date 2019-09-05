Hastings Boys' High School under-15 rugby team manager Quentin Crawford heaped kudos on his loosehead prop A one Lolofie after their national invitational tournament semifinal win in Napier today.

"A few of our forwards who played well earlier in the week went missing today. A one [a brother of Hawke's Bay under-19 hooker Miracle Lolofie] had his best game of the week and we rode on the back of his efforts in a real physical battle," Crawford said following his troops 25-17 win against Palmerston North Boys' High School.

"Palmerston North were big and relentless. Our defence was superb to only let them in for two tries," Crawford said.

"While I'm stoked we're in the final I feel for them because they would be worthy finalists ... they were outstanding."

Hooker and vice-captain Vikta Tevita, left winger Meytell Kara and fullback Tamati Te Pou scored Hastings tries. First five-eighth Koby Deacon kicked two conversions and two penalties.

Deacon, second five-eighth Bryson Ioane and captain and centre Troyden Bird marshalled the Hastings backline's defence well as the Palmy lads played with plenty of width.

HBHS will meet defending champions Hamilton Boys' High School in tomorrow's 12.30pm final. Hamilton beat hosts Napier Boys' High School 24-19 in their semifinal.

Crawford's troops stuck to their regular post-match routine and went down to the beach for a cold dip before heading to the Clive Rugby Club for a hot shower. Should this routine contribute to another victory tomorrow it will be their first title since 2000.

Napier Boys' High School trailed 14-0 at halftime and with six minutes remaining against Hamilton.

"We were always chasing and had a chance to win it with a drive from a lineout. But we couldn't get over the line," Napier team spokesman Brendon Ratcliffe said.

"But I couldn't fault the courage and spirit of the boys."

Hooker Tyrone Chrystal, a son of co-coach and former Clive premier club player Farrell Chrystal, scored two tries. Powerful No 8 Telea Faumui scored the hosts' other try.

Winger Jake Evans, a son of 1999 New Zealand under-19 world championship-winning lock and former Magpie Rob Evans, kicked two conversion.

Ratcliffe said losing outstanding second five-eighth Kaitiaki Broughton with an injury during the first five minutes was a big blow to the side.

"Kaitiaki was the fifth member of out starting backline to be injured during the last two weeks. But in saying that a couple of Year 9 players stepped up and the experience they gained will prove beneficial for next year," Ratcliffe added, referring to the versatile Joel Russell and centre Te Aotaki Edmonds.

Russell is a brother of Hawke's Bay under-19 team loosie Luke Russell. NBHS, who last won this tournament in 2004, will meet Palmerston North Boys' High School in tomorrow's playoff for third.

Other games today saw St Bede's College beat New Plymouth Boys' High School 46-26, Rotorua Boys' High School beat Auckland Grammar School 28-19, Wesley College beat Mount Albert Grammar School 25-10, Tauranga Boys' College beat Westlake Boys' High School 34-10, Christchurch Boys' High School beat Wellington College 31-19 and Otago Boys' High School beat St Pats Town 19-12.