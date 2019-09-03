Mustering two herds of cattle in two different paddocks with two different dogs at the same time ... yes it can be done.

Particularly if you are international rugby referee Rebecca Mahoney. The former Black Fern and Hawke's Bay Tui pivot was doing that on her and hubby Luke's 530 hectare farm near Eketahuna while being interviewed by yours truly today.

This classy piece of multi-tasking was another indication of why she became a two-time world champion with the Black Ferns in 2006 and 2010 and why she has achieved so much in the five seasons she has been a referee. On Friday she will become the first female to referee in New Zealand's premier domestic rugby competition when she controls the fifth round Mitre 10 Cup Championship match between the Hawke's Bay Magpies and Southland Stags at Napier's McLean Park.

"It's going to be a special night and it's great that it's at McLean Park. I played there during my two seasons with the Tui [2006 and '07], my first NPC final [between Auckland and Wellington women] was there in 2015 and now my first Mitre 10 Cup game will be there," Mahoney said between blows on her farming whistle.

Advertisement

The former MAC club player last controlled a game in Hawke's Bay in June when she was in charge of a Maddison Trophy round robin clash between MAC and Hastings Rugby and Sports. Mahoney, 36, was one of three Hawke's Bay players, utility back Amy Williams and prop Mel Ngatai were the others, in the 2006 world championship winning Black Ferns.

She was playing for Wellington when she played in the 2010 world championship winning side.

During her two seasons with the Tui Mahoney (nee Hull) travelled from Eketahuna to train and play for the team. Despite these travel commitments she still set high commitment and fitness standards.

As fit as she was then Mahoney agreed she has become fitter since switching to referee mode.

"Rugby is a fast-paced game and I was surprised by how fit you have to be. It's not until you pick up the whistle that you realise how hard it is."

The humble Mahoney who has made no secret of the fact she wants to be among the referees selected for the 2021 women's World Cup didn't want to boast about her fitness standards which are the envy of several of her National Referee Squad colleagues.

"I just keep ticking the boxes and hitting the standards. I'm not getting any younger," mother-of-two Mahoney said.

"I like to go out on the field, enjoy myself and continue to challenge myself. When I get to the stage that I'm not enjoying myself that will be the time to stop."

Advertisement

She pointed out 3000 lambs have been welcomed in to the world on her farm this week and more are expected. Mahoney is confident farming commitments won't get in the way of Friday night's assignment.

"I've got a good support crew and I'm looking forward to the match."

Mahoney continues to break new ground for female referees after last year's Heartland Championship appointment and this season's Ranfurly Shield fixture between Otago and North Otago in Oamaru.

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) chief rugby officer Nigel Cass congratulated Mahoney on Friday night's appointment.

"We're delighted for Rebecca. She's a great ambassador for rugby and refereeing," Cass said.

"Through her hard work and performances, Rebecca is showing there's a pathway for everyone in refereeing. Her family, provincial union and the refereeing community can be very proud."

NZR National Referee Manager Bryce Lawrence said that national selectors were pleased with Mahoney's form and continued development.

"It's a great achievement for Rebecca and she has been rewarded through impressive performances and a lot of hard work. We've challenged Bex the past few seasons through Under 19s, Mitre 10 Heartland Championship last year and the Ranfurly Shield game a few weeks ago and she's really taken her opportunities and succeeded.

"Bex has international experience both as a player and a referee and has performed really well in the Sevens Rugby World Cup, Commonwealth Games and test matches. I'm looking forward to watching her in action on Friday."

Mahoney is one of six women in the National Referee Squad and made the transition to refereeing in 2015 after a successful playing career that included 16 caps for the Black Ferns.

Since then career highlights include six test match appointments, three Farah Palmer Cup finals and selection to referee sevens at the Commonwealth Games and Sevens Rugby World Cup.