If there were any doubts the Hawke's Bay Magpies rugby team lacked the necessary depth to win the Mitre 10 Cup Championship title they were hushed on Saturday night.

In the absence of injured Hurricane Jonah Lowe, Neria Fomai, made his starting XV debut for the Magpies and celebrated with a hattrick in their 43-28 fourth round victory against Northland at Whangarei's Semenoff Stadium. All Black halfback Brad Weber's deputy Folau Fakatava was full of authority and enterprise and blew the Taniwha's hopes of securing a bonus point with his 75th minute try.

Chiefs lock Michael Allardice made his first appearance for the Magpies team this season with quality impact off the subs bench from the 57th minute. He couldn't have done any more in his 100th first class match.

Pity the opposing forward pack when the Magpies coaches decide to start Allardice and Maori All Black and Hurricanes lock Isaia Walker-Leawere together. As good as Fomai was with his three tries in the Magpies first win in Whangarei since 2009 Walker-Leawere deserved the Magpies player-of-the-match award.

He regularly busted the Taniwha's advantage line and had a high defensive workrate for the unbeaten visitors. Magpies head coach Mark Ozich agreed anyone from the likes of Fomai, Walker-Leawere, Fakatava and captain and hooker Ash Dixon could have got the player-of-the-match award.

"Bubba's contribution was a fairy tale-type of a starting XV debut. To come up here and score three tries in a place where we haven't won that often and also help the boys bank five competition points is pretty pleasing," Ozich said.

"At the same time Bubba [Fomai's nickname] will still have some learnings as will the team," Ozich said.

"We know it wasn't our most clinical performance. But to not play to our potential and still get maximum points is a positive. We have to be a bit more accurate with some of our option taking, some of our decisions and our skill execution. Tidying up those areas will be the aim as we prepare for Southland," Ozich added referring to his troops next outing at Napier's McLean Park on Friday night.

Dixon blotted his chances of another player-of-the-match award when he thought he scored a try late in the first half but was five metres short.

"I'll have to shout the boys a box of beers for that one," Dixon quipped afterwards.

It's easy to picture some of the young cheeky players in the side like Fakatava and first five-eighth Lincoln McClutchie telling Dixon he could be excused for such an error on the eve of his 31st birthday.

Dixon admitted his troops came out of the gates too slow and a poor attitude and lack of discipline let the visitors down during the first quarter when the Taniwha dominated.

"I'm still happy to get five points up here where it has been a bit of a graveyard for us. We know we still have a lot of work to do before Friday," Dixon said.

As expected the Northland forward pack was more than competitive. Powerful No 8 Jaycob Matiu and busy Fijian lock Temo Mayanavanua were inspirational.

All Black Sevens representative and Taniwha fullback Scott Gregory made the most of his limited attacking opportunities.

Ozich was happy to report centre Stacey Ili, who earnt his blazer after clocking up 1000 minutes, was the Magpies only injury concern after collecting a charlie to his quad.

Northland deserved their early 8-0 lead after a third minute try to Mayanavanua and eighth minute penalty to first five-eighth Jack Debreczeni. Dixon scored the visitors first try in the 13th minute from a driving maul.

The Taniwha extended their lead with a 21st minute try to prop Jack Straker which Debreczeni converted. Fomai's first try had the Magpies trailing 15-10 after 25 minutes.

Magpies fullback Caleb Makene's first try in the 33rd minute tied the score. Fomai's second try just before halftime gave the Magpies the bonus point for four tries and second five-eighth Danny Toala's conversion had the visitors ahead 22-15 at the interval.

A 43rd minute try from Matiu along with the extras from Debreczeni tied the score again. Makene's second try which Toala converted in the 52nd minute followed some patient phase play from the Magpies forwards.

Successful penalty kicks from Debreczeni in the 56th and 60th minutes had the Taniwha trailing 29-28. Fomai completed his hattrick and Toala converted in the 64th minute.

Fakatava had the final say with his 75th minute try which Toala converted.

Match highlights

Heartstopper: The huge hit Magpies fullback Caleb Makene took from Taniwha winger Pisi Leilua in the sixth minute. Makene bounced back up and went on to have memorable performance including two tries.

Turning point: When Magpies halfback Folau Fakatava scored the visitors final try in the 75th minute. Northland were still in the hunt until then.

Player of the match: Magpies lock Isaia Walker-Leawere. A polished display until his late sinbinning in all aspects of play.

Scorers: Hawke's Bay 43 (Neria Fomai 3, Caleb Makene 2, Ash Dixon, Folau Fakatava tries; Danny Toala 4 cons), Northland 28 (Jack Straker, Temo Mayanavanua, Jaycob Matiu tries; Jack Debreczeni 3 pens, 2 cons). HT: 22-15.