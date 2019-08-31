Hawke's Bay Magpies rugby team's head coach Mark Ozich described winger Neria Fomai's contribution to tonight's win against Northland as "a fairy tale-type of a starting XV debut" and he was spot on.

"To come up here and score three tries in a place where we haven't won that often and also bank five competition points is pretty pleasing," Ozich said after the Magpies 43-28 fourth round Mitre 10 Cup Championship victory at Whangarei's Semenoff Stadium.

"At the same time Bubba [Fomai's nickname] will still have some learnings as will the team," Ozich said.

"We know it wasn't our most clinical performance. But to not play to our potential and still get maximum points is a positive. We have to be a bit more accurate with some of our option taking, some of our decisions and our skill execution. Tidying up those areas will be the aim as we prepare for Southland," Ozich added referring to his unbeaten troops next outing at Napier's McLean Park on Friday night.

While Fomai did well grab a hattrick in the Magpies first victory in Whangarei since 2009 lock Isaia Walker-Leawere deserved the player-of-the-match award. He made some powerful carries and had a huge defensive workrate.

Captain and hooker Ash Dixon and halfback Folau Fakatava were close behind Walker-Leawere. Although Dixon blotted his chances when he thought he scored a try late in the first half but was five metres short.

"I'll have to shout the boys a box of beers for that one," Dixon quipped afterwards.

He admitted his troops came out of the gates too slow and a poor attitude and lack of discipline let the visitors down during the first quarter when the Taniwha dominated.

"I'm still happy to get five points up here where it has been a bit of a graveyard for us. We know we still have a lot of work to do before Friday," Dixon said.

As expected the Northland forward pack was more than competitive. Powerful No 8 Jaycob Matiu and busy Fijian lock Temo Mayanavanua were inspirational.

All Black Sevens representative and Taniwha fullback Scott Gregory made the most of his limited attacking opportunities.

Ozich was happy to report centre Stacy Ili, who earnt his blazer after clocking up 1000 minutes, was the Magpies only injury concern after collecting a charlie to his quad. Lock Michael Allardice, who made his 100th first class appearance, can be proud of his contribution off the subs bench in his first outing of the season for the Magpies.

Match highlights

Heartstopper: The huge hit Magpies fullback Caleb Makene took from Taniwha winger Pisi Leilua in the sixth minute. Makene bounced back up and went on to have memorable performance including two tries.

Turning point: When Magpies halfback Folau Fakatava scored the visitors final try in the 75th minute. Northland were still in the hunt until then.

Player of the match: Magpies lock Isaia Walker-Leawere. A polished display until his late sinbinning in all aspects of play.

Scorers: Hawke's Bay 43 (Neria Fomai 3, Caleb Makene 2, Ash Dixon, Folau Fakatava tries; Danny Toala 4 cons), Northland 28 (Jack Straker, Temo Mayanavanua, Jaycob Matiu tries; Jack Debreczeni 3 pens, 2 cons). HT: 22-15.