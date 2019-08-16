The Hawke's Bay Magpies displayed tremendous character to secure a 27-all draw with the Wellington Lions in tonight's Mitre 10 Cup crossover rugby clash at Napier's McLean Park.

Not only did the Magpies draw with their Hurricanes region big brothers, they also banked three competition points which could prove crucial in their quest to win the Championship. While the Magpies had opportunities to win the match a high error rate let them down and the draw was a fair reflection of the entertaining encounter.

Magpies captain and hooker Ash Dixon was spot on with his summation.

"I'm happy with the effort but we missed a lot of detail. It was good to come away with the draw after being down and out," Dixon said.

Advertisement

"We're a young team and we're still learning. At the same time I'm excited where this young team can go," Dixon added.

The Magpies enjoyed the early territorial advantage with the breeze at their backs. Irish referee Frank Murphy awarded the hosts a penalty in the fourth minute and from a lineout drive openside flanker Brendon O'Connor scored. The Magpies lineout drive weapon was just as lethal as in the previous weekend's 31-13 win against the Manawatu Turbos.

The Lions equalised in the 15th minute when No 8 Teariki Ben-Nicholas scored a soft try after breaking from a scrum five metres out. O'Connor was unlucky not to have a second try when he spilt the ball over the tryline in the 17th minute.

A minute later Wellington centre Vince Aso had too much pace for the Magpies defence when finishing off a Lions breakout sparked by fullback Billy Proctor. First five-eighth Jackson Garden-Bachop converted and the visitors led 12-5.

The Magpies struck back in the 27th minute when lock Tom Parsons scored following some good pressure from the Magpies forwards after a line break from Magpies second five-eighth Danny Toala. First five-eighth Lincoln McClutchie converted to tie the score.

Wellington regained the lead in the 31st minute when halfback Kemara Hauiti-Parapara scored off a clever assist from Ben-Nicholas. The Magpies were conceding too many penalties in the final minutes of the first half and were unlucky not to leak another try when television match official Mark Johnson correctly ruled winger Wes Goosen and put a foot into touch on his way to a try in the 38th minute.

Wellington led 17-12 at halftime.

The visitors secured the bonus point for four tries two minutes into the second half when Xavier Numia displayed tremendous pace for a prop and scored after a 24 metre burst. He took advantage of some sloppy defensive work from the Magpies. Garden-Bachop was again on target with the conversion and Wellington led 24-12.

Advertisement

The Magpies remained in the hunt when second five-eighth Danny Toala scored in the 51st minute. This followed a strong burst off the back of a scrum from No 8 Gareth Evans.

A lack of composure and high error count proved costly for the Magpies during the final quarter. The worst error came from experienced prop Ben May when he attempted to charge down a penalty when he isn't permitted to do so.

That kick from Garden-Bachop missed in the 72nd minute but he succeeded with his second attempt. To their credit the Magpies fought back well and fullback Caleb Makene scored in the 76th minute after a spectacular break from winger Mason Emerson.

McClutchie missed the conversion attempt but slotted the last minute penalty attempt to secure the draw.

Maori All Black prop Pouri Rakete-Stones had another powerful game for the hosts. Toala and Makene made the most of their attacking opportunities.

Wellington captain and openside flanker Kirifi Du'Plessis and Ben-Nicholas were inspirational in the Lions pack. All of the Wellington backs were dangerous and it was a credit to their Magpies defensive systems that only two of the visitors tries were scored by the backs.

Match highlights

Heartstopper: When Magpies openside flanker Brendon O'Connor was denied a second try when he spilt the ball over the tryline in the 17th minute.

Turning point: When Magpies first five-eighth Lincoln McClutchie slotted the last minute penalty to secure the draw. Wellington had the victory until then.

Player of the match: Lions openside flanker and captain Du'Plessis Kirifi. A huge defensive workrate, full of authority at the breakdown and powerful on the carry

Scorers: Hawke's Bay 27 (Brendon O'Connor, Tom Parsons, Danny Toala, Caleb Makene tries; Lincoln McClutchie 2 cons, pen), Wellington 27 (Teariki Ben-Nicholas, Kemara Hauiti-Parapara, Vince Aso, Xavier Numia tries; Jackson Garden-Bachop 2 cons, pen). HT: Wellington 17-12.