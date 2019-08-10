Top marks for improvement but the error rate was still too high from the Hastings Boys' High School 1st XV rugby side in their away Super 8 final loss to Hamilton Boys' High School today.

A week after losing 26-3 to hosts Hamilton Boys in the last match of round robin play Hastings Boys' High School were beaten 13-5 at the same venue. This was the 12th time Hamilton had won the title. Hastings has won it on three occasions and both schools shared it in 2017, the year Hastings won the National Top Four title.

Hastings Boys' High School captain and second five-eighth Jordan Thompson-Dunn, who was a member of the 2017 team, said earlier this year he believed this season's team had the ammunition to win the national title again.

If that is to happen his team has to reduce their error rate. Far too many of their own lineout throws were lost, too many kicks for touch didn't reach their target and first five-eighth Latrell Ah Kiong, who was outstanding in all aspects of play apart from his goalkicking, needs to nail his kicks at goal in tight encounters like this one was.

While Thompson-Dunn was proud of the improvement his troops displayed from the previous week he agreed mistakes proved costly. Both teams produced some brilliant defensive work and Hamilton's captain and tighthead prop Hakaraia Richards-Coxhead had every right to be impressed with the resilience and slightly superior composure of his lads.

"We knew Hastings would come out tough and we knew they would play expansive rugby. We had to make our tackles," Richards-Coxhead said.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 11th minute when winger Luka Den Hertog scored from a quick hands situation after Hamilton opted for a scrum when awarded a penalty close to the tryline by referee Ben Brownlie. Hamilton had retained possession for 10 phases leading up to the scrum.

Hastings replied with a try to Thompson-Dunn in the 12th minute after an outstanding burst by workaholic lock Julian Goerke. Hamilton took the lead in the 27th minute with a try to hooker Matthew Dobbyn after clever buildup work from halfback Noah Hotham and superb patience from the hosts.

The score remained 10-5 until the halftime whistle. Hamilton first five-eighth Taha Kemara scored the only points in the second half with a 64th minute penalty goal.

Richards-Coxhead poured kudos on the work Year 11 student Kemara puts into his goalkicking.

"After every training Taha is working on his kicking on his own till dark."

Hamilton's blindside flanker Heath MacEwan deserved his player-of-the-match award. He had a huge defensive workrate including a couple of try-saving tackles and was powerful on the carry. Hotham shone with his organisation and option taking.

All of the Hastings players deserve praise for the improved display from the previous week. Goerke and fellow lock Emil Crichton could not have done any more than they contributed.

Promising No 8 Cooper Flanders, who will have another two years at this level, continues to enhance his reputation. Powerful winger Mefi Tupou made the most of his limited opportunities and joined Ah Kiong and Thompson-Dunn as the best of the Hastings backs.

"Yes we improved but we didn't improve what we wanted to most ... the winning of those key moments," Hastings manager Jason Bird lamented.

"We handed over possession when we had opportunities to apply pressure. But that's finals footy. While we need to be a little bit more clinical we can take some encouragement out of reaching the the final where we lost to a top outfit. Hamilton played an awesome game," Bird added.

Hastings will have a week off next week and play the loser of the Wellington final in their first outing in the Hurricanes knockout competition on August 24.

Scorers:

Hamilton Boys' High School 13 (Luka Den Hertog, Matthew Dobbyn tries; Taha Kemara pen), Hastings Boys' High School 5 (Jordan Thompson-Dunn try ). HT: 10-5.