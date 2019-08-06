Two Havelock North High School squash players gained national selection after their team finished second at the weekend's Tauranga-hosted nationals.

Jena Gregory was selected in the New Zealand senior girls team for the annual Trans Tasman Secondary Schools challenge next month and Rakairoa Joyce for the New Zealand junior girls team. They were among more than 300 players at the 32nd edition of the nationals which involved 20 girls and 32 boys teams at the Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre in Tauranga and supporting clubs Mount Maunganui and Te Puke.

Second seeds Havelock North High School lost 3-2 to top seeds Whangarei in the girls final. The Whangarei side had five B graders in their team.

On their way to the final the Andrea Hewitt-coached and Sophia Roydhouse-Ross managed Havelock North High School side beat Waitara High School 5-0, Waikato Diocesan 5-0 and in their semifinal third seeds Palmerston North Girls' High School 3-2. Palmerston North Girls' High School were beaten by Napier Girls' High School in last year's final after winning the title the previous three years.

Gregory was the HNHS side's No 1, Jasmine Roydhouse-Ross the No 2, Joyce the No 3, Amy Miller the No 4, Amber Roydhouse-Ross the No 5 and Kiera Thompson the No 6.

The HNHS boys team were seeded 20th and finished 22nd.