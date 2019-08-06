Tama Butler is almost 30 centimetres taller than cousin Tipene Harrison but the pair can't be separated when it comes to representative sport.

The 11-year-old Peterhead School Year 6 students, who were born one day apart, have represented Hawke's Bay or Hastings in four different codes - basketball, rugby, rugby league and touch - during the past 12 months.

"It just cracks us up. They're always living at each other's houses and they just get on so well," Tipene's proud mum Natasha Harrison explained.

"It keeps them off the streets and keeps them busy."

Last year they were members of the Tamatea ninth grade rugby side which was unbeaten in Hawke's Bay junior intercity fixtures. In September the side, which is coached by Tipene's father Steven Harrison, competed in the under-10 grade at the Taupō-hosted junior rugby festival and finished third.

Winger Butler and first five-eighth Harrison were also members of the Hastings West D-grade rugby team in September and are likely to be named in the Hastings West C-grade team later this month. During November and December they were teammates in the Hawke's Bay under-12 mixed touch team which finished fourth at their regional tournament in Palmerston North.

The pair, who both thrive in the point guard position at basketball, were teammates in the Heretaunga under-11 boys side which finished second at the national Māori tournament in Rotorua. During April and May Butler and Harrison were teammates in the Hawke's Bay under-13 boys basketball side which they will be eligible for again next year, and earlier this month standoff Harrison and winger Butler were selected in the Hawke's Bay Unicorns under-11 rugby league side.

"It makes thing pretty busy when it comes to attending team trainings and it's only going to get busier. School holidays will be a thing of the past as it will be all about attending the different tournaments ... but that's how we like it," Butler's supportive father Reg Butler said.

His son was quick to reply when quizzed about the secrets to the cousins' success.

"We're both fit and we have to thank aunty Natasha for that. She's like a personal trainer for us."

A former Hawke's Bay Tui and Hawke's Bay Māori rugby player, Harrison, said she enjoys training the pair.

"All youngsters have got something to offer when it comes to sport. It's just a case of finding it and building their confidence. With these two we're lucky they are sporting thoroughbreds. It's in their genes. Because Tipene is small he has to do everything well to get selected," she added.

With uncles including former Hawke's Bay Unicorns rugby league reps Pickett Harrison and Colin Hokianga it's easy to gauge what she was talking about.

Butler's father pointed out the pair could have chased Hastings West Wakely Shield rugby team selection this year but with all of their other commitments they decided to wait until next year for that. During the next school holidays they will head to Taranaki for a national sevens tournament with their Flaxmere-based Jellyfish club which caters for all codes.

The pair are still undecided about which intermediate school they will attend next year. It's fair to suggest they won't be short of options.

Both know the time will come when they will have to pick which winter code will become their priority sport. At this stage they say basketball is looking like getting the nod.

Considering the pair are both point guards it will be interesting to see if they end up battling for the same spot on rep teams rosters in the future. Should only one of the pair get selected it's a given that the team will be well served.