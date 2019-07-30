Many fans of the Napier Boys' High School first XV rugby side are struggling to believe lock Tom Lourie was only playing third XV level last year.

"Tom isn't just holding his own at first XV level this season. He is making a real statement. Tom plays well above his 86kg week in week out and his energy is contagious," NBHS head coach Brendon Ratcliffe said.

Lourie, 18, and his teammates will have to display vast improvement from the weekend's 34-20 Super 8 sixth round loss to New Plymouth Boys' High School in Napier and make a statement today if they are to retain the Polson Banner in their televised away seventh round clash against Palmerston North Boys' High School. It will be the 115th edition of the annual fixture and both schools treat it as their most important match of the season.

The Polson Banner is one of the oldest interschool rugby trophies up for grabs in New Zealand. It was first played for in 1907 but "backdated" to 1904 to record all of the fixtures between the schools.

The original silk banner was donated by the 1902-12 NBHS headmaster, AS Polson, and has the colours and the crest of the two respective schools on the reverse sides. The years of each team's wins have been embroidered on the banner over the years.

"This is the massive goal of the season. While this will be my one and only banner game, for 11 of us in the 22 it will be our last one because we won't be back at school next year," Lourie explained.

"If we can win this one it will give us a big boost. It will mean we will host a match next week in the first of our Hurricanes competition knockout games," Lourie said.

A product of the Takapau club's JAB system and 2013 and 2014 Central Ross Shield rep, Lourie, agreed it was a big step from third XV up to the firsts. However, the fact he had played alongside fellow lock and co-captain Frank Lochore and both halfbacks, Angus Kilmister and Hayden Saunders, for most of his career made the transition easier.

"Frank and I first played together back in fifth grade. We are good mates and feed off each other. We don't disagree about things ... he is the lock I aspire to be like," Lourie said of the grandson of All Black legend Sir Brian Lochore.

Kilmister and Lourie were tennis partners during their primary school days and reasonably competitive at provincial junior tournaments. Lourie still plays tennis but only at a social level.

He is confident the Sky Blues can shake off the lapses displayed on home turf on Saturday.

"We know what we need to do and a lot of it is about having the right mindset. We didn't believe in ourselves. We have got to keep fighting and instead of finishing strong we need to play strong for longer periods."

Lourie pointed out he has studied Palmy's lineouts.

"I've also looked at the way they run their attack particularly in the forwards. We have to get up on defence and shut them down. It's important we work together on defence instead of trying to do things individually."

He is optimistic about the Napier team's chances of reaching the National Top Four competition for the second consecutive year.

"We know what we need to do. It's just a matter of going out on the field and doing it."

Next year Lourie will head to Christchurch to study agriculture and commerce at Lincoln University. He intends to continue with his rugby, too.

Palmerston North Boys' High School will fancy their chances of winning the banner today after beating Rotorua Boys' High School 29-24 at the weekend. Key players for the hosts include utility back Ruben Love, outside back Josh Ellingham and lock Ben Ruawai.

The NBHS team for the 12.40pm clash which will be screened live on Sky Sport is:

Ethyn Martin, Bethal Malasia, Jack Sheridan, Jayden Stok, Wesley Akeripa, Henry Williams (co-captain), Angus Kilmister, Gala Malasia, Austin Soanai, Rob Slabbekoorn, Frank Lochore (co-captain), Tom Lourie, Jake Ward, Jock Kilmester, Jayden Walker. Substitutes: Forwards, Iafeta Ma'a, Reece Henderson, Nick Ennor, Max Gerber. Backs, Hayden Saunders, Tipene Maxwell, Caleb Turner.