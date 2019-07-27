Former Hawke's Bay Magpies rugby winger Ryan Tongia scored four tries for the Hawke's Bay Saracens in their 64-7 win against the Horowhenua Heartland side in Levin today.

Saracens head coach and former Magpies captain Mutu Ngarimu was thrilled with his troops effort in the first of four pre-season outings before they begin their Hurricanes Development competition campaign.

"We're all pretty happy but at the same time we've still got a lot to improve upon. We bombed a few points which is to be expected after just two trainings. But I couldn't fault the effort and attitude of the team," Ngarimu said.

Along with Tongia his Havelock North clubmates, winger Trent Hape and second five-eighth Kalin Paewai and MAC fullback Johnny Ika shone in the Saracens backline. Captain Phil McRoberts led the Saracens pack by example from the No 8 position in the first half and the locking role in the second.

His Havelock North clubmate Albert Hemopo provided quality impact off the bench at No 8. Central loosie Jason Cutbush continued his fine club form when he took the field as a substitute openside flanker.

Paewai, a son of former Maori All Black and Magpies midfield back Murdoch Paewai, scored two tries while Havelock North hooker Matt Morrison, Ika, Central first five-eighth Kodie Drury-Hawkins and Taradale loosie Eru Wano scored one each. Drury-Hawkins kicked four conversions and Napier Technical inside back Simon Quickfall three for the Saracens who led 26-7 at halftime.

The Saracens will host the King Country Heartland side in Napier next weekend.