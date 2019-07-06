All Blacks lock Brodie Retallick declared himself ready for international play after turning out for his Central Hawke's Bay club in Waipukurau today.

"The wrist is pretty good, it's all healed up and in a good spot. I had a good few days in camp with the All Blacks before coming down here and when I get back up there I'll be telling them I'll be ready for the first game later this month," Retallick said after 55 minutes as a starter in Northfuels Central's 26-15 Tui Maddison Trophy ninth round win against Tremains Andrew Clark Clive at Central Park.

"It's been nine years since I last played for Central and it was awesome to get back out there with them again and today was a special day."

Retallick was referring to the fact it was the Central club's Robbie Barr Memorial Day. Former Central player Barr died in 2014 after a building accident.

"Robbie did a lot for me when I first moved up here and I used to flat with him," Retallick recalled.

The International Rugby Board's 2014 player of the year who has played 75 matches for the All Blacks predicted a big future for promising 19-year-old Clive lock Donovan Mataira.

"I'm sure he will have a big career in the game but the whole Clive pack went well today. Central's tries had to be scored through the backs," Retallick said.

Central manager Ian Large said a big crowd turned out for the match and Retallick produced some huge hits on defence. Clive head coach Vaine Maui said everything Retallick did on the field was amazing.

"Our boys will remember this day for the rest of their lives."

From today's ninth round in HB's Tui Maddison Trophy premier club competition:

Central 26 (M Konia 2, T Janssen 2 tries; K Drury-Hawkins 3 cons), Clive 15 (L Udy-Johns 2 tries; T Poto con, pen). HT: 19-10.

Napier Old Boys Marist 133 (M Lauano 3, S Lauano 2, M Thompson 2, L Edwards 2, P Teddy 2, L Moleili, S Ili, E Wilson, M Drew, P Fatialofa, T Symon-Burke, P Benzanilla-Corte, J Lauano, A Chapman, H Maringaorangi tries; Edwards 12, J Lauano 2 cons) Tamatea 7 (J Harris try; L McClutchie con). HT: 72-0. MAC 49 (F Selesele 2, M Marsh, T Iosefo, J Ika, V Kereti, J Waerea tries; Iosefo 5, A Mikaele, A Tupou cons), Napier Technical 34 (L Shaw, C Houkamau, T Walters, E Martin, T Boswell-Wakefield tries; L Shaw 3 cons, pen). HT: Tech 31-14.

Hastings Rugby and Sports 33 (J Chung Ching, T Agnew, J Rihia, J Saifiti, F Matamata tries; I Ioane 4 cons), Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 17 (T Dodd-Edwards 2, Z Clarke tries; Clarke con). HT: 26-17.

Taradale 36 (N Waa, J Allen, L Johnson, O Sapsford, T Eden tries; B Truesdale 4 cons, pen), Havelock North 12 (J Paewai, S Cusack tries). HT: 17-5.