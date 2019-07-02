New Hawke's Bay Magpies utility back Caleb Makene is poised to introduce a new off-field activity to the squad ... surfing.

"Surfing is something I've got into during the last four years in between my rugby and study commitments. I'll be happy to help out any of the other boys if they want to give it a go," Makene said.

The therapeutic advantages of surfing to rugby union and league players over the years have been well documented. Many players find surfing just as beneficial as swimming during post-game recovery.

During recent seasons there has been plenty of banter among the Magpies players about who is the best hunter or the best golfer. It will be interesting to see if surfing becomes just as popular.

However Magpies fans are eager to see what rugby skills former Canterbury and Tasman Mitre 10 Cup player Makene wil bring to the squad and they will get a gauge when he starts at fullback for the Hawke's Bay XV against the Manawatu XV at Napier's McLean Park tonight. The former Napier Boys' High School First XV captain and Hawke's Bay age group representative who moved south to study environmental planning and management at Lincoln University in 2015 has had two games for Taradale since returning home and two weeks of training with the Magpies wider training group.

"I started in both games for Taradale as the previous fullback [Manihera Eden] has returned to Perth. They are a good bunch of boys and I've enjoyed adjusting to the competition and new conditions," Makene explained.

"The boys in the wider training group are looking good and pretty excited to play Manawatu. It's a good chance to have a run together."

Makene, 23, admitted to knowing little about the players in the Manawatu squad as the Hawke's Bay XV players have been more focused on what they want to do. He is looking forward to combining in the back three with Taradale clubmates Ollie Sapsford and Lester Maulolo, who will start on the wings.

"We haven't been able to form the back three at club level yet as they have been covering in the midfield because of injuries. But we have a pretty good understanding and hope to bring that to the game," Makene said.

While the 2016 New Zealand under-20 rep who has played for the Crusaders is happy to play where required come Mitre 10 Cup time he hopes to secure the Magpies No 15 jersey.

There will be plenty of interest in how the Hastings Rugby and Sports midfield duo of Neria Fomai and Timo Vaiusu combine at this level. They are normally second five-eighth and centre respectively at club level but will swap roles tonight.

Their new clubmate, lock Lucas Albornoz, will get game time off the pine for the Hawke's Bay XV.

"Lucas had a couple of games for Northland last year at Mitre 10 Cup level. This will be an opportunity to see how he can handle the physicality and speed of the game when we give him time off the subs bench," Magpies head coach Mark Ozich said.

"He works hard and I'm eager to see how he goes at set piece at this level," Ozich added.

Napier Old Boys Marist outside back Saia Paese has scored 22 tries in club rugby to date including five in his last outing. His form off the pine will be watched with interest and his clubmates and fellow outside backs Michael Buckley and Stacey Ili are likely to be on the field when he is and if they can produce razzle and dazzle similar to what they do for their club the Manawatu defence will be tested late in the match.

All three members of the Hawke's Bay XV's loose forward trio, Havelock North No 8 Albert Hemopo, Taradale openside flanker Iakopo Mapu and Clive blindside flanker Josh Kaifa have been in hot form at club level and should combine well at this level.

Former Magpies mentor Peter Russell will coach the Manawatu XV which will include former Maori All Black and Hurricanes outside back Andrew Taylor who will start at fullback in the first half and right wing in the second. Russell will also play newly introduced No 8 Sione Tu'ipulotu and 33-year-old Japanese prop Sunao Takizawa.

Tu'ipulotu is 191m tall and weighs 117kgs. He has trialled for the New Zealand under-20s and captained the Counties team which won the national under-19 title in 2016.

Teams for the 6pm match:

Hawke's Bay XV: Caleb Makene, Ollie Sapsford, Neria Fomai, Timo Vaiusu, Lester Maulolo, Lincoln McClutchie, Zac Donaldson, Albert Hemopo, Iakopo Mapu, Josh Kaifa, Elijah Martin, Ricky Hayes, Pouri Rakete-Stones, Jacob Devery, Mark Braidwood. Substitutes: Forwards, Matt Morrison, Joel Hintz, Jason Long, Jody Allen, Lucas Albornoz, Eru Wano, Donovan Mataira. Backs, Humphrey Sheild, Tyrone Dodd-Edwards, Stacey Ili, Michael Buckley, Saia Paese.

Manawatu XV first half: Andre Taylor (COB), Te Rangitira Waitokia (Varsity), Josiah Maraku (Feilding), Ueta Tufuga (Varsity), Junior Laloifi (FOB), Ben Wyness (Feilding), Atu Henare (Kia Toa); Sione Tu'ipulotu, Rhys Pedersen (OBM), Nick Crosswell (Feilding), Fraser Stone (Kia Toa), Tom Hughes (Varsity), Sam Tufuga (Varsity), Sam Stewart (Te Kawau), Faálelei Sione (Freyberg).

Manawatu XV second half: Drew Wild (Feilding), Andre Taylor, Josiah Maraku or Ueta Tufuga, James Tofa, Adam Boult (Te Kawau), Stewart Cruden (COB), Griffin Culver (Feilding), Matene Ruawai (OBM), Johnny Galloway (COB), Doug Juszczyk (Varsity), Mickey Woolliams (Varsity), Nardus Erasmus (FOBO), Sunao Takizawa (COB), Harry Jones (Feilding), Sean Rankin (Feilding).