The vitriol aimed at Steven Adams is unfair because it's the NBA star's prerogative to represent New Zealand at the Fiba World Cup or, if the Tall Blacks qualify, the Summer Olympics, according to Hawks mentor Zico Coronel.

People who are unhappy with the decision of the Oklahoma City Thunder centre can invest their time in making New Zealand a better place because it's within their own control, says Coronel.

Steven Adams will not become a lesser New Zealander if he doesn't slip on a Tall Blacks singlet during his enviable basketball career, according to Hawks coach Zico

Related articles: