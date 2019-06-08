Rugby
From today's round five in HB's Tui Maddison Trophy premier club competition:
Taradale 22 (J Malielegaoi 2, I Mapu tries; B Truesdale 2 cons, pen), Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 8 (T Hubbard try; Z Clarke pen). HT: 15-0.
Napier Old Boys Marist 67 (S Paese 3, M Buckley 2, S Lauano 2, P Teddy, E Wilson, J Lauano, Z Donaldson tries; B Champion 3, M Lauano 3 cons), Napier Technical 13 (S Quickfall try; M Watson 2 pens, con). HT: 24-13.
Hastings Rugby and Sports 34 (P Smith 3, J Rihia, F Matamata tries; Smith 3 cons, pen), Central 25 (G Cridge, W Slingsby, penalty try tries; K Drury-Hawkins 2 pens, con). HT: Central 18-12.
Havelock North 43 (J Paewai 2, M Morrison, M Hill, K Paewai, R Tongia, P Taulanga tries; Hill 2, A Blake 2 cons), Tamatea 18 (Not supplied). HT: Tamatea 13-12.
Clive 26 (J Tangaere 2, R Pohatu, E Collins tries; T Poto 3 cons), MAC 14 (P Latu, F Selesele tries; T Iosefo 2 cons). HT:
12-7.
