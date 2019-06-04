One would understand if Hawke's Bay's Warriors rugby league star Tohu Harris was still having nightmares about his last outing against the Melbourne Storm.

But he's too professional to let that happen. For those who have forgotten it was the annual Anzac Day clash in Melbourne and despite a late switch from his regular second row position to scrumhalf Harris had a cracker of a game but the visitors were pipped 13-12.

"It was a game we let slip. They are a quality side ... they know how to win tough games," Harris said before a weight session yesterday in the countdown to Saturday night's NRL clash against the Storm at Auckland's Mount Smart Stadium.

In his two seasons with the Warriors, Harris, 27, has to play in a winning match against his former club. He missed both of the 2018 encounters against the Storm, the Anzac Day clash with a bout of concussion and the second game because of knee surgery.

Naturally Harris hopes there will be a positive alteration to the ledger on Saturday night.

"Hopefully the cold weather will upset them a little bit. But even if it is cold it will be another tough game," Harris said.

The Hastings Boys' High School old boy and product of the Tamatea Rugby and Sports Club's league and union systems said last week's bye weekend came at the right time for the Warriors.

"It's been really good. There have been a few niggly injuries throughout the whole squad which have come right. We have also spent time with our families and when you have a long season like ours these times are pretty precious."

Because of the bye weekend Harris is confident there will be no late change to his role later this week.

"During the first part of the season there were a few injuries and I had to fill in another spot. Everyone is a bit better now and hopefully we can string a few wins together and work our way up the table," Harris said referring to the Warriors' 12th spot on the points table in the 16-team competition.

He agreed it was crucial for the Warriors to improve their defence.

"Defence has been a huge focus for us. We have got to be on the money for the full 80. There have been a few games this season when the Storm have still been coming very strong at the end so our defensive intent has to be there right through the game."

He doesn't expect tonight's State of Origin clash to hinder the Storm's Origin players in the build-up to Saturday night.

"They will have a couple of days to recover. The Storm will still be at full strength and they will be a challenge."

Harris, who played 117 NRL games for the Storm from 2013 to 2017, agreed this weekend's game will be an ideal opportunity for Warriors players hoping to secure a berth in the Kiwis playing 17 to take on Tonga in Auckland on June 22 to push their case. Recent form suggests Harris should be back in the national team for which he played the last of his 16 tests for in 2016.

He has played 80 minutes in all but one of his 11 games for the Warriors this season and played 66 minutes in the other. He has clocked 1284 running metres, an average of 116.7 per game and boasts 87 per cent tackling efficiency.

Injuries or rest periods have prevented him from playing for his country since 2016. He is one of an elite group of Kiwis who have played in three consecutive wins against the Kangaroos - 30-12 and 22-18 victories in 2014 and a 26-12 win in 2015.

Flaxmere's Mackylie Lewis-Te Houkamau will attend this weekend's game as well as a fundraising function on Friday for the family of former Kiwis prop Quentin Pongia who died last month at the age of 48 after a battle with cancer. Lewis-Te Houkamau won the trip, which also includes flights and two nights accommodation in a Radio Kahungunu competition.

She will be escorted by Hawke's Bay-based former Kiwis prop Kevin Tamati and hosted by Sir Peter Leitch at Friday's function and in his lounge at the match.

■ Former Kiwi Paul Whatuira will be the guest speaker at a Rugby League Hawke's Bay junior fundamental skills day to be held at the Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports Tamatea Park grounds from 10am to 2pm on June 16. This day will cater for players aged 7-15 and will involve drills, fitness sessions and fun games.

This will be the second of four monthly days held in the build-up to the start of the league season in September. Registrations close on Monday.

Whatuira has played for the Warriors, Melbourne Storm, Penrith Panthers, Wests Tigers and Paramatta Eels in the NRL. He tasted Premiership glory with the Panthers and Tigers.