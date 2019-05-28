Former Hawke's Bay Magpies rugby winger Paratene Edwards has successfully overturned an anti-doping decision which barred him from the code for four years.

A New Zealand Rugby Post-Hearing Review Body accepted Edwards' request to review the decision made in November 2018 in relation to six anti-doping charges brought by Drug-Free Sport NZ, arising from alleged purchases of prohibited substances in 2014 and 2015. Edwards did not take part in the original hearing which resulted in a four-year ban which started on September 21, 2017.

He explained to the review body that he had been in a car accident and had not been able to access communications relating to that hearing, which is why he didn't take part.

Submissions from Edwards and witnesses were able to satisfy the review body that he was not playing or coaching rugby at the alleged time, and that he had been registered to his former MAC club without his knowledge or consent.

Given those findings, the review body accepted that Edwards was not subject to New Zealand Rugby's anti-doping rules at the relevant time, and quashed the original decision and sanction.

At the November New Zealand Rugby Judicial Committee hearing DFSNZ alleged Edwards had on two occasions, once in 2014 and once in 2015, bought prohibited substances and was in possession of those substances, and used or attempted to use them. The prohibited substances were Sustanon, Dianabol and Clenbuterol, the original decision said.

The substances are taken to build muscle mass and strength. Clenbuterol increases the body's ability to burn fat while maintaining lean muscle mass.

This month's NZR PHRB hearing accepted Edwards had not played rugby or been involved in the code in an official capacity since 2010.

A former Hawke's Bay sevens representative and former New Zealand touch World Cup-winning campaigner at junior level, who played the last of his four first class games for the Magpies in 2004, Edwards, could not be contacted for comment today.