The Hawke's Bay Rugby Union has signed Total Oil as the Magpies' new principal sponsor for the 2019 season.

"We are excited to have secured a partnership with a recognisable brand such as Total Oil and look forward to seeing their distinctive logo on the front of the jersey during this year's Mitre 10 Cup campaign," union CEO Jay Campbell said at yesterday's announcement in Whakatu.

"We were looking for a partnership which had national and global reach but most importantly had connections with Hawke's Bay, had a passion for the Magpies and shared similar values as Hawke's Bay Rugby. Total Oil certainly ticked every box. We thank Reuben [Oil Intel's managing director Thickpenny] and all the Oil Intel team for partnering with Hawke's Bay Rugby and we look forward to a great partnership and season ahead."

The new partnership will see the Total Oil logo placed on the front of Magpies players and replica jerseys, while retaining the traditional black and white hoops which has been synonymous with Hawke's Bay rugby for more than 125 years.

"We are very excited about the opportunity to partner with the Magpies. We share our Hawke's Bay roots with this awesome team but also have national coverage like them, with 10 thriving branches nationwide. I love that we can get all of these branches involved in this sponsorship too," Thickpenny said.

Oil Intel is the authorised New Zealand distributor for Total Oil and is based in Whakatu, Hastings. The company employs 67 people throughout New Zealand and has a reputation for its outstanding family culture. Customers benefit from the top-quality Total oil while being locally supported 24/7 with unrivalled technical support.

Total has one of the largest product ranges in the world and import and distributes over 600 Total products to the New Zealand market. Total has the largest range of finished lubricants in New Zealand and this range allows the company to offer exceptional product rationalisation options and service for customers.

Total Oil will replace The Magpies Club in association with Progressive Meats who, for 10 years, supported the union with principal sponsorship.

"The union thanks Craig Hickson and the team at Progressive Meats for their loyal partnership over the last decade and look forward to the successful new partnership with Oil Intel/Total," Campbell added.