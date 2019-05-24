Former Hawke's Bay Magpies rugby hooker Jorian Tangaere is blind in one eye but will still play his 100th premier club game for Clive today.

"It's been a long-time coming. I did think about retiring but I've been wanting to get the 100," the Napier Boys' High School student teacher said before a training session this week.

Tangaere, 25, was reminded he more than thought about retiring when announcing his decision to call it quits in January last year.

"I had three lots of surgery and I realised the writing was on the wall ... it wasn't worth continuing," Tangaere said at the time.

Advertisement

"This is the first year I haven't taken rugby as seriously. If I've got a birthday or an event to go to I'm able to and with waka ama my main sport these days that will become the priority after this weekend ... but I will still sit on the bench and help the boys where I can," Tangaere explained.

This is his seventh season of premier rugby and because of the surgery has switched from hooker to the blindside flanker role.

"There's too much pressure around scrum time and you need both eyes to keep an eye on the ball in the hooking position," Tangaere said.

His Tremains Andrew Clark Clive team will take on Tamatea in a Tui Maddison Trophy third round encounter at Farndon Park today, the feature match of the riversiders club day.

"It's awesome to celebrate the milestone against Tamatea who are our closest neighbours and are like a whanau club to us. It's always a mean game and I've got two of my closest friends from my Te Kura Kaupapa Maori O Te Ara Hou days," Tangaere said referring to utility Jimi Harris and prop Johnny Wang.

The versatile Harris has been shining in several positions for Tamatea this season including flanker so there is a good chance he could be marking Tangaere.

"I'm sure we will get in each other's faces," Tangaere said with a laugh.

Like Tamatea, defending champions Clive, are winless in the Maddison Trophy competition.

"We're hoping this game will be the turning point for us. We want to get a win and build from there," Tangaere said.

Both Tangaere and second five-eighth Jesse Tuhua, who played his 100th earlier in the season, will receive their blazers for the milestone at the after match function.



"It's going to be a big weekend. Mum and dad are coming up from Wellington which will be good," Tangaere said referring to former Magpies hooker John and waka ama dynamo Julie.

A Te Aute College old boy, Tangaere, played the last of his 20 first class games for the Magpies in 2017. Rugby only became his No 1 sport during his last two years of secondary school as waka ama was his main passion from the age of seven.

"I made the Hawke's Bay Rugby Union's academy squad in 2014 and that's when rugby took over everything," recalled the former Hawke's Bay under-20s rep.

"I've had an amazing time. Obviously making the Magpies for the first time was a highlight and there have been some awesome club games and that 2017 Maddison Trophy final will always be a highlight," Tangaere said referring to a 31-26 loss to Napier Old Boys Marist.

With his regular waka ama training Tangaere is five kilograms lighter than his Magpies playing weight of 110kg.

"I'm a bit lighter, fitter and faster ... and ready for 80 minutes."

From next month Tangaere's priority will be helping his Wairarapa-based premier men's six-man waka ama crew prepare for next year's world championships in Hawaii. They qualified with a top six finish at the Lake Karapiro-hosted nationals in January.



In addition to his commitment to this crew the Te Rau Oranga O Ngati Kahungunu club member also races in adaptive events where he has to paddle blindfolded with a guide.

Tamatea head coach Levi Armstrong agreed Tangaere's 100th will be a huge incentive for their hosts. However he is pleased with the response to his public call for more support this week and has notice an increase in intensity among his troops at trainings.

"We can challenge Clive. We know whoever loses this game will face a hard climb up the ladder and bonus points will be valuable."

Two of his key inside backs, Harris Solomon and Junior Armstrong, will miss the clash with injuries and veteran forward Ivan Bellamy has work commitments.



Tangaere's milestone and the home ground advantage should be enough to inspire Clive to a nine-point victory. All five games this weekend should be relatively close if recent form is an indication.

Auto Super Shoppe Hastings Rugby and Sports should stay within six points of WIT Napier Old Boys Marist at Elwood Park. This is the visitors second consecutive top-of-the-table clash and having had an intense 34-29 win against Taradale Rugby and Sports last weekend should give them the edge.

Taradale should display the benefits of that encounter and beat MAC by nine points at Flaxmere Park. A week out from their 125th anniversary celebrations Progressive Meats Havelock North should pip Altherm Window Systems Napier Technical by three at Anderson Park.

Providing Northfuels Central are close to full strength they should beat Tanalised Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports by three at Waipukurau's Central Park.