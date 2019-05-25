Olympian Regan Gough won Hawke's Bay's Sportsperson of the Year award for the second time tonight.

The long-time New Zealand cycling representative was unable to attend the Forsyth Barr-sponsored awards function in Taradale's Pettigrew-Green Arena because of training commitments in Cambridge. Gough, 22, was represented by his parents Penny and Dean.

Waipukurau's Gough had earlier in the evening won the senior award. Among his highlights during the judging period for the award was helping the New Zealand men's pursuit team win gold in a World Cup event in Cambridge in January. The Kiwi's time of 3m50.159s was at the time .355/100ths of a second from the then world record and New Zealand's fastest time.

It was a memorable night for the Gough family at the function which attracted a crowd of 560. Gough's cousin and fellow Olympic Games cyclist, Westley Gough, 31, received the Sportsperson of the Decade award for the 2000-09 decade.

A bronze medalist at the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, Westley, won the supreme award at the 2008 Hawke's Bay Sports awards. Another contender for the Sportsperson of the Decade, basketballer Paul Henare, was inducted into the Hawke's Bay Hall of Fame.

Tall Blacks coach Henare was also unable to attend the function and was represented by his long-time friend and former Tall Blacks and Hawks teammate Paora Winitana. One of Henare's Tall Blacks and current Hawks captain and point guard Jarrod Kenny, a two-time ANBL champion with the Perth Wildcats, beat White Ferns cricketer Rosemary Mair, Olympic Games rower Emma Twigg and Magpies rugby player Brad Weber for the People's Choice award.

Retired television personality Peter Williams hosted the Sport Hawke's Bay-organised function.

THE WINNERS

Sportsground.co.nz Administrator: Carl Larsen (Mountainbiking).

Nimon and Sons Sports Organisation: Hawke's Bay Hockey Association.

Zeelandt Grassroots Club: Outkast Club (Touch and Netball).

Three Wise Birds Innovation: Adventure Wairoa.

Brebner Print Official: Joanna Burns (Synchronised Swimming).

Kennedy Park Resort Napier Masters: Myka Nuku (Waka Ama/Whitewater Rafting).

Vidals Coach: Leon Birnie (Football).

Ngati Kahungunu Iwi Impact on Maori Sport: Daniel de Thierry (various codes).

Glenn Cook Technologies Lifetime Contribution: Keith Bone (Swimming), Colleen Ferrick (Bowls).

Stirling Sports Junior Team: Napier Boys' High School First XV Rugby.

Tremains Senior Team: Napier Technical Old Boys Cricket.

EIT Junior Sportsperson: Olivia Shannon (Hockey).

Paladin Disabled Sportsperson: Peter Cowan (Kayaking/Waka Ama).

Forsyth Barr Senior Sportsperson: Regan Gough (Cycling).

Sport Hawke's Bay Hall of Fame: Paul Henare (Basketball).

The Hits People's Choice: Jarrod Kenny (Basketball).

Sport Hawke's Bay Sportsperson of the Decade (2000-2009): Westley Gough (Cycling).

Hawke's Bay Today Sportsperson of the Year: Regan Gough (Cycling).