Television personality Peter Williams will MC the Hawke's Bay Sports Awards function at Taradale's Pettigrew-Green Arena on May 25.

A TVNZ stalwart, Williams, 65, retired last year after 40 years in television. His career started as a rugby league commentator in 1979 and included seven Olympic Games, five Commonwealth Games, three rugby World Cups, two cricket World Cups and two Masters golf tournaments.

"We're excited to announce Peter will be here for the 51st edition of the Forsyth Barr Hawke's Bay Sports Awards," Sport Hawke's Bay commercial manager Ryan Hambleton said.

A highlight of the evening will be the induction of current Tall Blacks coach and former Tall Blacks, Breakers and Hawks basketballer Paul Henare into the Hawke's Bay Sports Hall of Fame.

The Napier Boys' High School product won the supreme award in 2002 and the coach of the year award in 2017 and '18.

Voting for The Hits People's Choice Award begins on Monday and Hambleton anticipates a large voter turnout.

Finalists are Magpies rugby player Brad Weber, Hawks basketballer Jarrod Kenny, rower Emma Twigg, who won the supreme award in 2005 and 2007, and White Ferns cricketer Rosemary Mair.

Time is running out to secure tickets to the function. Close to 450 tickets have already been sold and Hambleton expects a crowd similar to last year's record of 580.

"It is great that we have had such great support from the commercial and sport sector for the 2019 event.

"We have had great support from new sponsors such as Forsyth Barr and Stirling Sports while having ongoing support from the likes of Nimon & Sons and Tremains to name a few. Without their support we wouldn't be able to host an event such as this."

"We are looking forward to hosting what is looking likely to be the largest celebration of sporting achievement with just under two weeks remaining for people wanting to secure their tickets to mix and mingle with the region's sporting elite."

"Across the region we have had some outstanding achievements on a local, national and international level. The awards are always a special occasion that bring the sporting community together to also recognise those that freely give their valuable time to contribute to sport and recreation," Hambleton added.

Ticket sales close on Monday and are available from www.hbsportsawards.co.nz or the Sport Hawke's Bay office at Pettigrew-Green Arena.

Tickets are $95 per seat or $900 for a table of 10 and includes a three-course meal and refreshments.