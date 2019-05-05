Where were the rowdy celebrations after Taradale Rugby and Sports won Hawke's Bay premier club rugby competition's Nash Cup on Saturday?

Considering it was their first taste of Tui Nash Cup glory since 2015 and the Mighty Maroons were unbeaten in all nine games one expected a more jubilant dressing room after their 38-5 win against Progressive Meats Havelock North at Anderson Park. But perhaps that's a reason why Taradale have been so successful ... with one mission ticked off their attention had already turned to the more prestigious Maddison Trophy competition.

"The boys are building nicely. There's a good feeling within the squad and everyone is working hard for each other," composed co-coach Tim Combs explained.

"We know the second round Maddison Trophy comp is going to be tough with a few of our boys in the frame for Magpies selection but we're looking forward to it."

Advertisement

Blindside flanker Eru Wano, a newcomer in the Magpies wider training group, produced a player-of-the-match display for Taradale. Lock Angelo Mufana, in his first outing in five weeks, was also inspirational in the winning pack. Halfback Humphrey Sheild again impressed with his distribution for the visitors who also retained the Cooper-O'Dwyer Cup.

Havelock North were expected to be more competitive and villagers manager Gary Revell was quick to heap kudos on the visitors.

"On the day they were the better team and we saw why they got a bonus point in all but one of their games. We let in a few easy tries and Taradale deserved their win," Revell said.

Winger Anzelo Tuitavake and second five-eighth Kalin Paewai had memorable moments in the Havelock backline. Busy No 8 Albert Hemopo and loosehead prop Jasper Wylie were prominent in the host pack.

MAC 28 Tech 28

Altherm Window Systems Napier Technical first five-eighth Marty Watson took a pounding in this Flaxmere Park draw but he expected it.

Like halfback Simon Quickfall, Watson, played three games for MAC before transferring to the Texans to enhance his chances of Magpies selection in the future.

"I took a bit of stick out there and I'm battered and bruised," former North Harbour Development team rep Watson said while icing his ribs.

He agreed his two long-range penalties in the second half were crucial in keeping the visitors hopes of a victory alive. Tane McGuire, who had stints at second five-eighth and centre, and second five-eighth Penikolo Latu also operated well in the visiting backline.

Prop Tim Farrell was powerful on the carry and busy on defence.

Loosehead prop Amiga Mikaele was a workaholic in the MAC pack and helped the host scrum dominate the more fancied Texans scrum for the first 70 minutes. Paula Latu, who had shifts at No 8 and prop, and captain and openside flanker Willie Benson led the host pack by example.

Former Magpies and Manawatu Turbos utility back Lewis Marshall was full of endeavour in the second five-eighth role for MAC. Prop Paipai Siofolau shone with his impact off the pine and deserved the try which secured the draw.

Hastings 43 Pirate 23

Former North Harbour and New Zealand Development Sevens player Pentana Smith celebrated his first outing for Auto Super Shoppe Hastings Rugby and Sports with 13 points in this Elwood Park victory.

One of 13 Hastings Boys' High School products in the hosts starting XV, Smith, who transferred from MAC earlier in the week, scored a try and kicked four conversions during stints in both the centre and fullback positions. Second five-eighth Antonio Mikaele was classy in the Hastings backline and openside flanker Jardine Chung Ching and loosehead prop Josiah Tavita Metcalfe were the pick of the Hastings forwards.

"It was a good rehearsal for the Maddison Trophy. We tried a few things in the first half and then in the second half we played with flair and expressed ourselves," Hastings co-coach Tivaini Fomai said.

Tanalised Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports manager Charles Reid said his troops did well to lead 20-12 at halftime.

"Their size gave them the front foot in the second half and they carved us up towards the end."

Second five-eighth Tyrone Dodd-Edwards has his best outing of the season in the Pirate backline. Openside flanker Lani Latu and loosehead prop Matt Martin has massive workrates in the visiting pack.

NOBM 65 Tamatea 14

Tamatea coach Levi Armstrong admitted his troops were close to defaulting this Park Island encounter because they lacked frontrowers.

"But we didn't want to do a Central," Armstrong said referring to the Central side which defaulted to Clive.

"We managed to put a team together and did well to trail 22-14 at halftime. But when NOBM increased the tempo in the second half we couldn't compete."

Armstrong's oldest player, 39-year-old Sheridan Kite, impressed with his defensive workrate during 80 minutes at blindside flanker. No 8 Eugene Sandilands was another to empy the tank for the visiting pack. Halfback Junior Armstrong operated well in his first outing in four weeks after recovering from a neck injury.

WIT Napier Old Boys Marist coach Craig Gowler praised the passion and heart displayed by the visitors. Promising looshead prop Lee Moleili, who scored two tries, and No 8 Hannon Brighouse led the host pack by example and substitute centre Saia Paese again proved why he has been included in the Magpies wider training group.