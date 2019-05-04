Rugby
From today's round nine in HB's Tui Nash Cup premier club competition:
Taradale 38 (M Eden 2, E Wano, H Sheild, N Ramsay, N Biss tries; J Malielegaoi 4 cons), Havelock North 5 (A Blake try). HT: 24-0.
Napier Old Boys Marist 65 (D Sharplin 3, M Buckley 2, L Moleili 2, E Wilson, S Skeet, M Drew, Z Gregory tries; J Lauano 4, L Edwards cons), Tamatea 14 (I Bellamy, K Sivivatu tries; L McClutchie, J Harris cons). HT: 22-14.
Hastings Rugby and Sports 43 (J Chung Ching 2, P Smith, M Emerson, J Rihia, J Tavita-Metcalfe tries; Smith 4 cons), Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports 23 (L Latu, K Canterbury, Z Clarke tries; Clarke 2 pens, con). HT: Pirate 20-12.
Napier Technical 28 (M Lealaiasalanoa, T Boswell-Wakefield, J Faia tries; M Watson 2 cons, 2 pens; L Shaw pen), MAC 28 (P Latu, F Asolua, R Paewai, P Siofolau tries; V Kereti 4 cons ). HT: MAC 21-14.
Clive beat Central by default.
