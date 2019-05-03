A new Hawke's Bay Saracens Rugby Club initiative aimed at keeping more youngsters in the game will kick off this weekend.

A Sport Hawke's Bay participation survey that reported a decline in rugby participation over the last few years spurred the Saracens club to take action. Saracens president and Havelock North Rugby Club premier coach Simon Halford said the club, which is made up of former Magpies players, decided to come up with ways to keep boys aged between 11 and 14 years playing.

Two issues needed to be resolved, said Halford: a shortage of school team players for some grades; and a grade for heavier intermediate school-aged players.

"There is a big drop off in players around 13 and 14 years of age, so we wanted to try and keep them in the game."

Karamu High School deputy principal and Saracens club member Wayne Wooster said the aim was for co-ed schools like Karamu to create a pathway from junior grades through to 1st XV rugby.

"This is the first year Karamu won't field a junior team, which could have an impact on us continuing to have a 1st XV in a few years' time, so this initiative is important as it keeps our younger students in the game, with a pathway to 1st XV rugby."

Fifty players from Karamu High School, Flaxmere College, Heretaunga Intermediate, Hastings Intermediate and Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Wānanga Whare Tapere o Takitimu, who potentially could have been lost to the code, will turn out in the crimson and gold colours of Saracens in grades D and E when the Hawke's Bay secondary schools competitions start today. Taradale High School will also field an E grade team with 10 players from intermediate schools in Napier.

Senior rugby club coach Halford noted that one of the biggest issues facing senior rugby was the lack of front row forwards. The last thing rugby could afford was the loss of those players at intermediate age who were bigger than their peers, he said.

"We had to find a grade for the heavier intermediate boys as they could be the most important asset to the future of rugby. We need more big kids playing rugby, not fewer."

Hawke's Bay Rugby Union chief executive Jay Campbell said the formation of the Saracen teams would enable players to play in weight-restricted grades and those from secondary schools with limited rugby resources the opportunity to play collectively in a side with like-minded players.

"Our collective goal is to ensure a pathway for all prospective players regardless of the school they attend or weight and ability and ensuring that more players continue to play rugby across all levels. Our thanks to the Saracens for helping to drive these sides and ensuring 50 more young men are provided the opportunity to play the game in 2019."